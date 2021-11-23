BWW Review: SCAMPI in the Flatiron for Exceptional Pre-theatre Dining and More

You have your show tickets, but where to dine? We have a suggestion for a destination that is guaranteed to please. Scampi, on West 18th Street in the Flatiron District has a pre-theatre, 3-course menu for $57 per person that will make your evening shine as bright as the lights of Broadway. The vibrant restaurant, with its beautiful Italian design, is just a short walk Union Square, close to theatres such as The Joyce on 8th Avenue, and a short subway or car ride to Broadway theatres. Plan a relaxing time before you head off for your show so you can enjoy your meal. The servers are friendly, efficient and ready get to the show on time.

The pre-theatre menu will exceed your expectations in every way. When we visited, the choices were extraordinarily tasty and presented with real artistry, a feast for the eyes and the palate. Executive Chef, PJ Calapa relies on the finest, freshest provisions to craft his menu so the menu is subject to change. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available on request.

We started with Antipasti. The Cauliflower starter is roasted and served with romanesco sauce, almonds, and parsley. Other choices included Little Gem Salad with Pecorino cheese, breadcrumb and red wine vinaigrette and Seabass seasoned with chilies, pistachio and chives garnished with baby radish.

For Secondi, select a savory entrée like Octopus with faro, pancetta, scallion, bomba and salsa verde. The Mezzaluna is a delicious ravioli dish. The pasta pockets are filled with tender braised pork topped with a pomodoro sauce with pecorino. The Mafaldini "Scampi" is unparalleled. The generous portion of al dente pasta and succulent shrimp is prepared with butter, garlic, and lemon.

Dolci, your third course offers the most tantalizing, scrumptious desserts by Pastry Chef, Laura Sansone. Chocolate lovers will want to order the Budino, chocolate pudding with cocoa nibs, served with a hazelnut gelato. The rich Cassata has semifreddo, dried apricot, pistachio, and chocolate almonds. And there's a traditional favorite, Cannoli with chocolate chip ricotta cream.

Scampi is currently offering a winter special with Lasagna for two. The White Bolognese lasagna is layered with veal and pork ragu, mushrooms, fennel, leeks, herbs, ricotta and mozzarella. For $58, it will be on the menu through the spring. While we visited Scampi for their Pre-theatre dining, we'll surely be back for the regular dinner menu and weekend brunch that feature favorites such as "Scampi" Scramble with eggs, shrimp, butter, parsley and garlic bread or their Cannoli French Toast made with brioche bread, cannoli cream and chocolate chips.

The restaurant's international wine list has been wonderfully curated to pair with Scampi's menu items. Trust your server to assist you in selecting the perfect wine by the glass or bottle. The cocktail menu has highlights that include the Quemadito with mezcal, pineapple, fresh lime, calabrian agave and tajin salt; Zenzero with whiskey, honey syrup, ginger and fresh lemon; Ranch Water with tequila, lime, salt and Topo Chico. On Thursday and Friday, Scampi welcomes guests to stop by for their Aperitivo hour from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm offering a variety of cocktails, wine, and beer for under $10. Guests will like that Scampi is divided into two distinctive spaces, the bar dining room, naturally delineated by the building's architecture.

Scampi offers a private dining room for 40 guests, while the full venue seats 100, or up to 150 standing cocktail events. There is an outdoor dining area, which seats 20 guests. Dinner and brunch has options of family style meals or individually plated courses. Scampi has gift cards for the holiday that make a fun stocking stuffer or corporate holiday gift.

Scampi is located at 30 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011. For menus and more information, visit https://www.scampinyc.com/ or call 212.888.2171.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung