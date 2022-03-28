BWW Review: BLACK BARN RESTAURANT in NoMad for Standout Dining

There are plenty of reasons to visit NoMad and the Flatiron neighborhoods in NYC with their beautiful architecture, shopping opportunities, and Madison Square Park. But one of the top reasons we can give you is to have a meal at Black Barn, the farm-to-table restaurant that is truly unique. They are now serving lunch, dinner, Happy Hour and weekend brunches.

Black Barn has two indoor dining areas that feature a main dining room with an open kitchen and a separate tavern style room as a casual setting. The bar is the ideal place to stop by after work for a drink. The two indoor spaces feature décor with a stylish rustic charm. There are seating options for all size parties. With the spring weather on the rise, the venue offers a beautiful outdoor patio that faces Madison Square Park.

Black Barn's chef, John Doherty is a veteran of the city's restaurant scene and a James Beard winner. He was the youngest chef to ever hold the position of Executive Chef of the Waldorf Astoria. By opening Black Barn and crafting a creative menu with Executive Chef Brian Fowler, Doherty has brought distinctive character to the NYC culinary scene.

We stopped by for dinner early on a Thursday evening. Take time to peruse the menu as you enjoy a cocktail by Mixologist, Diego Guzman that includes his signature Ranch Water or sip your preferred classic cocktail. There is an impressive and comprehensive international wine list that makes pairings a pleasure. Servers are personable, thoughtful and engaged, ready to help you make the best food and beverage selections.

Black Barn specializes in seasonal items with tantalizing options to suit all tastes and styles. Start your meal with an appetizer such as their savory Mushroom Toast with robiola, taleggio, parmesan, and watercress. There are other tempting choices that include Grilled Baby Octopus or Big-Eye Tuna Tartare. A nice table share is the Mangalitsa Charcuterie & Aged Cheese.

When you move onto mains, Butternut Squash Ravioli is a fan favorite. The delicate pinwheel shaped pastas have a wonderful presentation. The ravioli is complemented by swiss chard, toasted pumpkin seeds and bacon lardons. Other selections include Crispy Skin Amish Chicken served with sorana beans, leek and mascarpone ravioli, yellowfoot mushrooms, soft herbs, and parmesan. The Black Barn Burger is very popular garnished with BBQ sauce, pork belly, gruyere cheese, jalapeno and served with parmesan fries. And a top vegetable selection, the Curried Cauliflower "Steak" has a cilantro raita, salad, toasted pine nuts, pickled raisins, and pears.

While portions are just the right size for a satisfying meal, we suggest you order some sides that include Truffle Ricotta Gnocchi with parmesan; Roasted Brussels Sprouts with bacon & thyme; and a hearty choice, the Crispy Potatoes with radicchio, mint, light blue cheese, and apple balsamic.

Don't miss dessert. A house specialty is the Rum Butterscotch Bread Pudding with its luscious texture is served with creamy vanilla ice cream. To satisfy your sweet tooth, there's also Apple Cider Doughnuts served with caramel sauce or two scoops of House Made Ice Cream & Sorbet in delightful flavors.

We'll be back soon to indulge in Black Barn's Weekend Brunch with a diverse menu that includes buttermilk pancakes, Huevos Chilaquiles, Croque Madame, and Chicken & Waffles.

Black Barn Restaurant is a go-to spot that is perfect for friendly gatherings, date night, and special occasions. Or go solo like we did and enjoy drinks and a meal.

Black Barn Restaurant is located at 19 E 26th St, New York, NY 10010. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://blackbarnrestaurant.com/. And follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Black Barn Restaurant