BUSHWICK KITCHEN Offers Savings to Election Voters

BUSHWICK KITCHEN

Bushwick Kitchen is celebrating an important civic duty by offering exclusive savings on its artisan honey, maple syrup and sriracha blends to U.S. voters. Participants in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election can direct message a photo of their "I Voted" sticker to @bushwickkitchen on Instagram to receive an exclusive discount code.

Voters can direct message their "I Voted" sticker now through polling close on Nov. 3rd to redeem the exclusive offer. Stickers from all 50 states' mail-in ballots will also be accepted through polling close. Check with your state's guidelines to receive information on polling places nearby, mail-in ballots, voter registration deadlines, and more. Bushwick Kitchen encourages all voters to make their voice heard and cast their vote.

"As a company operating in both New York and D.C., we are at the center of our nation's political makeup. Bushwick Kitchen believes in the importance of voting and wants to reward our consumers for carrying out an important civic duty no matter your political beliefs," said Bushwick Kitchen CEO Dan Doll.

The offer will be redeemable exclusively through BushwickKitchen.com where you can find Bushwick Kitchen's full suite of honeys, maple syrups and srirachas. Bushwick Kitchen's artisan blends provide a unique flare to kitchen staples by infusing them with hand-picked, flavor-packed ingredients like gochujang chili paste to revamp ordinary taste to make extraordinary pairings. Starting with strategically sourced, beautiful ingredients, every bottle of deliciousness is infused, mixed, packaged, and shipped from the Northeastern Region in the U.S.

"We understand everyone from foodies to Michelin Star chefs are constantly looking for new flavor combinations to elevate their favorite recipes. Bushwick Kitchen wants to help fans unlock their creativity and adventurous side when it comes to cooking. We want to make cooking a fun, flavorful experience for all," said Doll.

To learn more about Bushwick Kitchen and unlock access to chef-inspired recipes, visit bushwickkitchen.com.

About Bushwick Kitchen

Bushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey-all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees srirachas and our Bees Knees honey collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bushwick Kitchen

