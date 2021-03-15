BUSHMILLS Irish Whiskey for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

As the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, Bushmills can always be trusted when it comes to Irish whiskey and celebrating Irish culture. Despite 400 years of whiskey-making experience, Bushmills has never compromised on quality. From award-winning blends to malts, there's a Bushmills for everyone to enjoy on St. Patrick's Day.

This St. Patrick's Day, Bushmills Irish Whiskey are sending America a friendly Irish gesture to help raise spirits by covering the bill for thousands of St. Patrick's Day drinks. To redeem the offer, whiskey lovers 21+ can simply buy a Bushmills Irish Whiskey pour or cocktail from a favorite local bar or restaurant (in person or takeaway) and upload the receipt through www.Bushmills.com/FirstWhiskey.

Bushmills has also teamed up with Trip Advisor to create custom discovery guides across all major US cities where consumers can grab their Bushmills #firstwhiskey to go.

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Trips/103176533 Los Angeles https://www.tripadvisor.com/Trips/103176171 Chicago https://www.tripadvisor.com/Trips/103176874 Boston https://www.tripadvisor.com/Trips/103177065 San Francisco https://www.tripadvisor.com/Trips/103176612 New York

Note: For every Bushmills Irish whiskey that is redeemed through Bushmills' First Whiskey program in the month of March, Bushmills Irish Whiskey will donate a $1.00 tip to bartenders in need through USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (up to 25k).

We are also sharing two outstanding St. Paddy's Day drink recipes that use Bushmills so celebrate and enjoy!

Dead Rabbit presents the "World's Best Irish Coffee." What better way to celebrate than making the "World's Best Irish Coffee" in your own kitchen? World renowned bar The Dead Rabbit have created their very own "Irish Coffee Kit" for those New Yorkers who feel like they could give their notorious bartenders a run for their money this Paddy's Day.

The Dead Rabbits Coffee Recipe Created by Jack McGarry and Sean Muldoon

Ingredients:

-1 oz. Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey

-.625 oz. Rich Demerara Sugar Syrup (2 parts sugar, 1 part water)

-3.25 oz. Sumatra coffee

Note: Serve in a 6-ounce glass and garnish with fresh whipped cream and nutmeg.

Gold Rush

Ingredients:

-1.5 parts Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey

-1 part fresh lemon juice

-1 part honey syrup

-4 sprigs fresh mint

-Lemon wheel

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake for 10 seconds and strain over fresh ice.

More about #FirstWhiskey

Bushmills' #FirstWhiskey program launches at a time when the bar and restaurant industry needs the support of its patrons. Bushmills Irish Whiskey continues to stand in solidarity with bartenders across the United States and encourages consumers to show support for their favorite local spots by participating. This program follows Bushmills' $200,000 donation to the USBG Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program earlier this year. Bushmills plans to offer continued support for U.S. organizations that are providing relief to those affected by the current crisis. For more information, head to @BushmillsUSA.

To find out where to purchase Bushmills and for additional recipes, please visit https://bushmills.com/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Bushmills