BODEGA NEGRA and Guacamole Verde for National Guacamole Day

Sep. 14, 2019  
National Guacamole Day on Monday, September 16 is almost here. Bodega Negra will be celebrating with a one night only offering of $10 Bodega Guacamole & Guacamole Verde during dinner service until 9:30PM.

The savory dish includes avocado, added hints of tomatillo (a Mexican husk tomato), serrano chili peppers, fresh cucumber, scallions, and in-house rolled cheese flautas. This Guacamole Verde is a savory starter, goes great with drinks, and is a must-have on National Guac Day.

Bodega Negra is located at 355 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011 (in the Dream Downtown) For more information, please visit: http://bodeganegranyc.com/.

