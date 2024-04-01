BLUE MOON Launches Eclipse Sips

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blue Moon Brewing Co. wants everyone to enjoy the ‘glow’ of the solar eclipse, so today the brand is introducing limited edition Blue Moon Eclipse Sips, a beer that reflects light to ‘glow’ just like bright flecks of sunlight shine through the moon during the total solar eclipse.

Only about 10 percent of the population lives along the total solar eclipse path on April 8th, but Blue Moon wants everyone to be able to enjoy this historic moment. So as the moon delivers darkness across parts of America, Blue Moon is still bringing its signature brightness…to everyone. Fans 21+ nationwide can get a glimmer of the eclipse with the Blue Moon Eclipse Sips kits. Each kit includes the necessary tools to give your Blue Moon beer a celestial shimmer. Kits include:

-Four signature Blue Moon pint glasses and commemorative box that glow-in-the-dark

-Blacklight coasters and flashlight

-And most importantly, "Moon Dust" to make the beer shimmer and glow when added to a Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale*

Eclipse Sips kits are available at shop.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com on April 3rd at noon ET for $25 while supplies last. Those lucky enough to purchase will automatically unlock the chance to win 20 years of Blue Moon** to hold them over until the next solar eclipse in the United States…in 2044. All 21+ fans have the chance to win by visiting @bluemoonbrewco on Instagram and commenting on the Eclipse Sips post between April 3rd and April 8th. See the Official Rules for full details at www.BlueMoonBrewingCompany.com/Eclipse-sips.

Blue Moon’s RiNo brewery in Denver will also be pouring a specialty version of Eclipse Sips, a beer created with Eclipse® hops and using ‘Moon Dust’, exclusively on April 8th in celebration of the solar eclipse, while supplies last. Eclipse® hops have hints of zesty citrus peel and are perfect for lighter beer styles like this one.

Eclipse Sips delivers total beer brightness during the solar eclipse as part of Blue Moon's new Made BrighterTM campaign, which highlights how Blue Moon’s family of beers can brighten up everyday beer occasions.

“Blue Moon brightens any occasion, and the darkness of the total solar eclipse is a moment that could certainly use some brightening,” said Courtney Benedict, VP of Marketing, Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors. “Releasing Eclipse Sips for this historical event was the perfect way to remind beer drinkers of our signature brightness and introduce our broader Made Brighter campaign. Plus, ‘moon’ is in our name. We had to celebrate the occasion!”

Blue Moon's new Made Brighter campaign, highlights how premium craft beer can brighten up everyday beer occasions. The Made Brighter campaign is all-new creative that focuses on the brightness delivered by Blue Moon. The creative campaign features robust marketing support with TV, digital, earned, out-of-home, and retail tools rolling out in March.

*Beer not included.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins on 4/3/24 at 12:00 PM CT and ends on 4/8/24 at 11:59 PM CT. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C), 21+ years of age. See Official Rules for details, including how to enter, free method of entry, odds, prize details & restrictions, at www.BlueMoonBrewingCompany.com/Eclipse-sips. Prize awarded as a $11,000 check. Void where prohibited.

More information is available at www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Blue Moon Brewing Company