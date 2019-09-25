BLUE MOON ICED COFFEE BLONDE Joins the Brand's Other Popular Beers

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

The latest Blue Moon flavor hitting variety Share Packs this month will feature the brand's Iced Coffee Blonde.

-Blue Moon Iced Coffee Blonde was such a hit at their brewery in Denver, that it is now available nationwide within the Share Pack, along with Blue Moon Belgian White and Blue Moon Mango Wheat.

-Iced Coffee Blonde's flavor is a blonde-colored wheat ale with bright coffee aroma and mild malt sweetness for a balanced taste and clean finish.

-The new beer is the first nationally available blonde coffee beer and will be available as stand-alone 6-packs starting in November 2019

For more information on Blue Moon Brewery, please visit: https://www.bluemoonbrewingcompany.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Blue Moon





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You