BLT PRIME in Washington DC Launches Pre-Theater Menu

BLT Prime in DC has just launched a 3-course prix fixe, pre-theater menu that will be served daily from 4:30pm - 6:30pm, to get you well-fed before your night on the town. Whether you're heading to a show or just want to enjoy an early bite, BLT Prime should be on your radar.

Menu highlights include: Ricotta Ravioli with braised beet greens, walnut pesto & ricotta salata, Crispy Eggplant Parmesan with housemade pomodoro, castica de bufala & fine herbs, and a Chocolate & Peanut Butter Mousse with vanilla bean ice cream & brandy tuile.

Only a 5-minute walk from one another, BLT Prime is partnering with The National Theater later this summer to tie in with the launch of their season schedule.

BLT Prime by David Burke is located at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington D.C. 20004 Visit https://bltrestaurants.com/blt-prime/washington-d-c/ or call 202.868.5100.

