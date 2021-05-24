BEDSIDE READINGÂ® Celebrates 20 Seasons of Beach Reads in the Hamptons

Pop the champagne! On May 26 Bedside ReadingÂ® will celebrate the start of its twentieth beach season of placing complimentary books by the bedside in popular hotels in The Hamptons. Sexy beach reads, riveting thrillers, engrossing memoirs, and fun children's books - all comprise The Bedside Reading summer program which continues to be a "must-have" amenity for its10 local hotel partners offering beachgoers that sought after beach read. Throughout the season, Bedside Reading will offer celebratory events including book signings, book giveaways, virtual and in-person author meet-and-greets, and their 2nd annual Hamptons Beach Lovers Guide, and more. Beach book totes filled with the best books of the summer will be delivered to our hotel partners on 10 select summer weekends, kicking off May 26-31, Memorial Day Weekend!

The Beginning - Twenty Seasons Ago

On May 26, 2002, Jane Ubell-Meyer and a friend started placing bags filled with exclusive products and books on the Hampton "coaches" traveling to and from New York City to The Hamptons. Called "Buzz Bags" the company was the first of its kind to monetize the concept of "Gift Bags" and literally started the monetized gift bag industry in the Hamptons which quickly spread to Hollywood and beyond. Brands and publishers vied for placement in these bags which embraced this experiential and "word of mouth" marketing concept. Hollywood premieres, Broadway shows, charity events, and even United Airlines among others joined the program seeking the gift bags as an exclusive amenity. The program eventually evolved from Hampton Buzz Bags to Madison & Mulholland Hampton Gift Bags to today's Bedside Reading Summer Reading program offering the best in the summer season's beach reading in The Hamptons.

"We are so excited to be kicking off our 20th season with such a fabulous line-up of authors," said Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder of Bedside Reading. "Who knew that when I launched "Buzz Bags" on May 26, 2002, we would still be here twenty beach seasons later. And we are excited to announce our first summer book signing event to take place on July 21st at the Lucille Khornak Gallery in Bridgehampton with authors such as Amanda M. Fairbanks, Laurie Gelman, Deborah Kruszewski, and others. This is all very meaningful and special to me because I vacationed in The Hamptons every summer when I was a child."

Here's what's in the Memorial Day Weekend tote bags

The Sound Of Wings by Suzanne Simonetti (Fiction)

Don't Lie to Me by Willow Rose (Thriller)

Willa's Grove by Laura Munson (Fiction)

Eight Years by Donna Schwartze (Romantic Suspense)

Throwing Shade by Deborah Wilde (A Humorous Paranormal Women's Fiction)

Moms Don't Have Time To: A Quarantine Anthology by Zibby Owens (Anthology)

Ruby Falls by Deborah Goodrich Royce (Thriller)

The Lost Boys of Montauk by Amanda M. Fairbanks (True Story, Historical Nonfiction)

The Desire Factor by Christy Whitman (Empowerment Non-Fiction)

Summer in The City by Lori Wilde, Priscilla Oliveras, Sarah Skilton (Women's Romance Fiction)

"We've worked with Bedside Reading for years, placing our books in hotels, in gift bags, even sharing online. Supported by the beautiful social posts and extensive media coverage they secure, we've found this to be a great way to make "beach reads season" last all year long! We congratulate them on celebrating 20 seasons in the Hamptons!" said Abby Zidle, Associate Marketing Director, Gallery Books (Simon & Schuster).

Special 20th Season Activities

A series of events are scheduled to help Hampton's beachgoers, readers everywhere and authors and writers celebrate the season. A series of complimentary workshops will provide authors assistance in marketing their books, book signings kicking off July 21 at Lucille Khornak Gallery, special book giveaways, and a special 2021 Hamptons Book Lovers' Guide will be distributed nationally (print and digitally). A 20th season activity calendar can be found here with activities for the community and visitors to share in the celebration as well as a top 20 beach reads listing here.

Books are complimentary and can be found at the following Hamptons hotels and inns -- In East Hampton: The Baker House 1650, Mill House Inn, The Maidstone Hotel, and Huntting Inn. In Southampton: Southampton Inn and White Fences Inn Water Mill. In Bridgehampton: Topping Rose House. In East End, Hyatt Place Long Island/East End, and The Preston House & Hotel. New to the program is MARRAM in Montauk. Complimentary tote bags of books can also be found at the Lucille Khornak Gallery (while supplies last). Additional weekends are planned throughout the summer and into the Hamptons Film Festival weekend.

"Bedside Reading has been a great partner. We love their books which always add to the experience we offer our guests," said Dede Gotthelf, owner, Southampton Inn. "We are thrilled with our relationship and look forward to many more seasons!"

About Bedside Reading

Founded in 2017, Bedside Reading has its beginnings in "Buzz Bags" founded in 2002. The original program eventually evolved from Hampton Buzz Bags to Madison & Mulholland Hampton Gift Bags to today's Bedside Reading Summer Reading program offering the best in the summer season's beach reading in The Hamptons. It is now a division of Bedside ReadingÂ® - the program that partners with the world's leading publishers as well as many independent publishers and authors. The company's mission is to help authors build their fanbase by connecting their books to readers and providing hotel guests the opportunity to unplug and delve into the world of words at some of the most sought-after destinations in North America. Newly introduced podcasts, virtual book clubs with partner hotels, and an online bookshelf are now available. on the download is the newest program introduced providing eBooks and audiobooks to a global audience.

For more information: www.bedsidereading.com.

Hotel Partners: Acqualina Resort & Residences, Conrad New York, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Mandarin Oriental New York, Mandarin Oriental Washington DC, Ritz-Carlton Club Vail, The Jacquard, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Waldorf Astoria Chicago, The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, New York, James New York Soho, Morrison House, Limelight Aspen, Limelight Snowmass, Limelight Ketchum, Dream Inn, Santa Cruz, The Ven - Embassy Row, Ritz-Carlton Club Vail, Hotel Commonwealth (Boston) and more coming soon.

The Hamptons Partners: Books are complimentary to the following Hamptons hotels and inns - The Baker House 1650, Mill House Inn, The Maidstone Hotel, Huntting Inn, Southampton Inn, White Fences Inn Water Mill, Topping Rose House, Hyatt Place Long Island/East End, The Preston House & Hotel and MARRAM in Montauk. This summer anyone in the Hamptons can pick up complimentary tote bags of books at the Lucille Khornak Gallery (while supplies last).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bedside Reading