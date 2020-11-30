BACARDI Spiced Hot Honey and Spiced Up Cider Party Kit for Game Days and Holiday Festivities

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

There has been an exciting recent re-launch of BACARDÍ Rum's spiced rum variant, BACARDÍ Spiced. Now, the world's most awarded rum brand has teamed up with esteemed chef and Bravo-lebrity, Chef Roblé Ali to create an exclusive BACARDÍ Spiced Hot Honey that will spice up your game day bites and holiday.

With sports-watching season in full swing, Chef Roblé took to the kitchen to combine the smoky and sweet notes of BACARDÍ Spiced rum with that of GOYA Sazón, cayenne pepper, maple syrup and honey to create a delicious "hot honey," perfect drizzled on wings, pizza, grilled cheese and more. Available for purchase exclusively via Cocktail Courier, a 12-ounce bottle of BACARDÍ Spiced Hot Honey will be included with each purchase of the Spiced Up Cider party kit, yielding 16 cocktails and retailing for $112.99, for a limited time only.

Spiced Up Cider is a delicious seasonal cocktail that combines the lively flavors of BACARDÍ Spiced rum, cinnamon syrup, Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cider and lime juice. The perfect pairing of Spiced Up Cider and BACARDÍ Spiced Hot Honey will help to spice upcoming festivities and game day drinking occasions. Being easy to mix means you can spend less time prepping drinks or cooking, and more time with family and friends.

Cultured culinary maven, Chef Roblé has also prepared a recipe for Jerk Rubbed Chicken Wings with BACARDÍ Spiced Hot Honey - available via recipe card with each purchase of the Spiced Up Cider party kit and found below.

SPICED UP CIDER

Ingredients:

• 1.5 oz BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

• 0.5 oz Lime Juice (fresh pressed)

• 0.5 oz Cinnamon Syrup

• 3 oz Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cider

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice. Combine and shake BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, Lime Juice and Cinnamon Syrup, and strain into the highball glass with ice. Top with Sparkling Apple Cider and garnish with a lime wedge.

CHEF ROBLÉ'S JERK RUBBED CHICKEN WINGS WITH BACARDÍ SPICED HOT HONEY

Ingredients:

• 2 lbs Chicken Wings, separated into wingette & drums

• 1½ T Vegetable Oil

• 1 T Kosher Salt

• 5 T Jerk Rub Seasoning

• ¼ cup BACARDÍ Spiced Hot Honey

• ¼ cup Scallions, Thinly Sliced

Jerk Rub Ingredients:

• 1 T Ground Allspice

• 1 T Dried Thyme

• 1 T Paprika

• 1 t Smoked Paprika

• 1½ t Ground Black Pepper

• 1 T Cayenne Powder

• ½ t Ground Nutmeg

• ½ t Ground Cinnamon

• ½ t Ground Cloves

Method:

1. Blend all ingredients for the jerk rub.

2. In a bowl, coat the wings with the oil. Mix in the jerk seasoning to coat the wings fully and mix in the salt. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate in the fridge for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

3. Preheat oven to 400°F.

4. Lay out marinated wings on a wire rack placed over a foiled bake sheet. If you don't have a wire rack, place wings on a non-stick bake sheet or foiled bake sheet topped with parchment paper so they don't stick to the foil.

5. Roast the wings in the oven for 30 minutes.

6. 15 minutes after placing the wings in the oven, turn on the gas grill to heat up.

7. Remove the wings from the oven and place on the grill over indirect heat to add some char and smoky flavor.

8. Transfer grilled wings to a clean bowl, drizzle in the BACARDÍ Spiced Hot Honey and toss to coat. Lay out coated wings onto a platter and top with sliced scallions.

For more information on BACARDI, please visit https://www.bacardi.com/us/en/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bacardi Rum

