ATTO Debuts Prime Meats and Seafood Act in Midtown Manhattan at The Tuscany

The latest addition to New York City's steakhouse brigade, Atto (act in Italian) just debuted at 120 E. 39 St. in the heart of Murray Hill with two intriguing attractions that distinguish the 108-seat restaurant from its bovine centric brethren. They are a six-stool a crudo bar in the 60-seat dining room and the ability to utilize the stunning 1500 sq. ft. Penthouse of The Tuscany, a Signature St Giles Hotel, with fireplace, che's kitchen and 1700 sq. ft wrap-around terrace boasting panoramic views of the Empire State and Chrysler Building, for Atto special events, such as wine dinners, and for private functions for up 80 guests.

The a crudo preparations - novel crudo and sushi presentations, some of which reflect the crudo chef's Mexican heritaResge - are the domain of Tao and Megu veteran Moises Chapuli. Highlights of the a crudo menu, created by Chapuli in concert with Atto Executive Chef Rogelio Limon who devised the menu's roster of raw fish and beef enhancing sauces, include: Black Sea Bass Crudo, cilantro, jalapeno, olive oil, shichimi, togaroshi; Shrimp Crudo, cucumber, pico de gallo, avocado, red radishican radish, lemon soy sauce; Atto Crudo, filet mignon, chef's special truffle sauce, avocado, crispy shallots; Wild Salmon Roll, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, chef's mango sauce, sesame seeds; New York Roll, halibut, crispy quinoa, jalapeno, avocado, baby herbs, wasabi mayonnaise: and Vegan Roll, mango, cucumber, spinach, ginger.

The availability of the 17th floor Penthouse is due to Atto being situated in Midtown Manhattan's centrally located, highly-rated The Tuscany hotel. In addition to its dedicated street entrance through an intimate flower festooned sidewalk dining area, Atto will be accessible through The Tuscany's lobby.

Executive Chef Limon, who honed his grill skill at Peter Luger's, has crafted a dinner menu that covers all the steakhouse desirables with: shellfish raw bar preparations; seafood steaks, such as Sesame Encrusted Tuna, and hefty cuts of USDA prime dry-aged beef (e.g, the 45 oz Porterhouse for two) complemented by a selection of house made sauces; Serious New York Veal Chop, French Rack of Lamb and the Atto Burger,proprietary dry-aged beef blend patty, Cheddar, jalapenos, caramelized onions. Chicken gets its own section of the menu presenting Paillard, Marsala and Parmesan versions, as does pasta represented by Lobster Risotto, Linguini Carbonara and Fusilli Alla Caprese. A generous assortment of vegetarian salads, large selection of green vegetable sides and a number of potato preparations complement the entrees and make Atto a viable option for those committed to a plant-based diet.

For lunch the Linguini, Carbonara, Burger and an 8 oz iteration of dinner's 12 oz Filet Mignon make an appearance, alongside the likes of: Cajun Chicken Sandwich, mashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, side of homemade slaw; New York Steak Sandwich, prime NY sirloin, mozzarella, onions, peppers, potatoes, slaw side; Tropical Salad, arugula, shrimp, avocado, red onion, mango; and other casual fare.

Atto welcomes guests into two dramatically different spaces. The 40-seat bar and lounge will be s sleek symphony of rich brown tones and white. The former is embodied by the dark mahogany leather upholstered chairs, banquettes and bar stools, as well as by the wood slab tables. The latter is manifested in the white granite bar atop a glistening ceramic tile base. A metal railing sporting a striking intertwined branch motif that fram the area and back the banquettes.

The dining room, designed by Marlaina Deppe of Novo Arts, exudes a plush old-meets-new-New-York look with richly grained light walnut walls. One adorned by captivating custom curated collections of vintage farm and gardening tools artfully arranged in three horizontal panels. Another will be embellished by colorful mosaics of broken plates occupying three vertical panels. The generously spaced tables, affording uncommon conversation privacy, will be reflected in mirrored columns and by the shiny black glass exaggerated chair rail that will ring the room. The entire space will glow with the masterful lighting streaming through the back wall's grand antique lead mullioned window installation that is the room's most eye-popping artwork.

A Sylvan Hospitality restaurant, 108-seat Atto (including dining room, bar, lounge and sidewalk) offers lunch and dinner daily, along with all day bar and lounge dining. Soon an a la carte breakfast will be served Monday through Friday, while a buffet morning meal will be offered on weekends.

Seasoned restaurateurs and brothers John and Mirso Lekic, the principals of Sylvan Hospitality, also own the nearby Tudor Steakhouse, which, like Atto, is situated in a historic, residential district and just three blocks from Grand Central Terminal. John Lekic is a highly regarded chef in the Hudson Valley, whose popular Chefs & Farmers restaurant have spawned thriving food truck and catering operations. Mirso Lekic has managed, owned and / or operated several high-profile restaurants in New York City for nearly three decades.

Atto is located at 120 E. 39 Street, New York City in The Tuscany. Reservations can be made via the restaurant's website https://www.attoprime.com/ or by calling (212) 433- 4393. The availability of the Tuscany's Penthouse for catered private events can be ascertained by contacting events@attoprime.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atto





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You