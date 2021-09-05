ARDMORE OKTOBERFEST Returns with Picnic in the Plaza

Prost! Ardmore Initiative presents the 11th Annual Ardmore Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a Picnic in the Plaza! Schauffele Plaza (adjacent to Tired Hands Fermentaria) will again be filled with live music, food and music, plus beer garden-style reserved seating. Tired Hands Brewing Company and Levante Brewing will offer several beer selections that include local and seasonal favorites. Sophie's BBQ will come prepped with a portable smoker to churn out their popular pulled pork and brisket sandwiches and Jack McShea's will serve German-inspired fare like bratwurst, homemade Bavarian pretzels, and more. Live music and delicious desserts will round out the early evening fun. VIP advance table reservations are $85 per party that includes a dedicated table for three hours for four to eight guests, plus the first four beers to start the night. Tables are only available by advance reservation to limit and ensure the safety of guests. For those wanting to attend without a table reservation, advance beer ticket sales are $24 for four beer tickets, and $45 for eight beer tickets. A limited number of advance beer tickets will be sold for this year. For VIP tickets and more information, visit www.ardmoreoktoberfest.com or call (610) 645-0540.

"The Ardmore community looks forward to Ardmore Oktoberfest and we are happy to be able to bring it back to Schauffele Plaza in a limited capacity this year," said Ardmore Initiative Executive Director Nancy Scarlato. "Downtown Ardmore comes alive during this annual celebration and we hope to keep that tradition going with the Ardmore Oktoberfest - Picnic in the Plaza! We had a great response to our Picnic in the Plaza series over the summer and can't wait to welcome people back for outdoor dining in September!"



Ardmore Oktoberfest Picnic in the Plaza will offer a limited number of table reservations in advance for $85 per table, which includes VIP seating for four to eight people, plus four beer tickets to start the day off. A limited amount of discounted advance beer tickets are also available for $24 for four beer tickets, and $45 for eight beer tickets. Food and additional drinks will be available for purchase day of. Admission to Ardmore Oktoberfest is limited and reservations for the tables strongly suggested to ensure admission.

Ardmore Oktoberfest Picnic in the Plaza will be held rain or shine and refunds are not available. Guests 21 years old and over will be asked to show valid identification. Menu and beer selections subject to change. For more information and to purchase advance tickets for Ardmore Oktoberfest Picnic in the Plaza, please visit

