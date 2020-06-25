AL FRESCO Dining is Happening in NY and NJ – Get out and Enjoy!

For those of us who have longed to have a meal out, there's good news in New York and New Jersey. Al fresco dining, with social distancing and safety measures in place is now happening. We have a list of some of the spots where you can indulge your appetite for delicious fare.

Fever-Tree Porch (Midtown) The beloved Fever-Tree Porch at Bryant Park is reopening with new cocktails-to-go and al fresco dining. Drinks include Gin & Tonics, Porch Palomas (made with the newly unveiled Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit), Daytime Old-Fashioneds, Ginger Highballs and Sunset Sangrias (all $16). Foodies can now savor sliders, chicken and tuna wraps and vegetarian options in the open air, while cocktail enthusiasts enjoy icy, sparkling beverages in an iconic and lush green space in the heart of Midtown. Visit: https://fevertreeporch.com/.

Guyer's (Upper West Side) The restaurant is open with 8 outdoor tables and a 28 person capacity. The wine and cocktail bar and restaurant, owned and operated by actress and model Cindy Guyer also has a selection of tasty small plates from Executive Chef Alex Diaz. Guyer's is open 5pm-9pm Monday-Thursday and Friday-Sunday 3pm-11pm. Visit: https://guyers.business.site/.

Bar Boulud (Upper West Side) - The popular spot now has dining on the terrace for dinner with limited seating and reservations are suggested. Enjoy their Charcuterie Board or Tuna Crudo as appetizers. Ricotta Cavatelli, The Frenchie Burger and Pan Roasted Salmon are offered as entrees along with sides like Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Mixed Greens. Visit: https://www.barboulud.com/nyc/.

Merchants NY (Chelsea) Fully redesigned by Wid Chapman Architects, the multii-area restaurant features an outdoor café. The menu will highlight classic American fare with a curated beer list by Certified Cicerone Anne Becerra as well as unique, signature crafted cocktails. Visit: https://www.merchantsny.com/.

CATCH STEAK (Meatpacking District) They will be offering a special menu that combines signature dishes from both CATCH STEAK and its original seafood-focused sister restaurant, CATCH. There are not one, but three outdoor areas at CATCH STEAK that will be open for dining. Visit: https://catchrestaurants.com/catchsteaknyc/.

Kochi (Hell's Kitchen) They have outdoor seating available for reservations on RESY as well as walk-ups for dinner and weekend brunch. The team has put up awnings and instant canopies to cover the areas in inclement weather. There will be a 5-course tasting menu for $55 and raw fish platters available on Friday only, which will also be offered for delivery and takeout on Caviar and Tock. Visit: https://kochinyc.com/.

Wayla (Lower East Side) The Thai restaurant has a backyard patio for outdoor dining for reservations only on RESY. All tables in the backyard will be 6ft apart, and reservation seating will be allotted for 90 minutes so the staff is able to safely sanitize the tables for the next group of guests. Visit: https://www.waylanyc.com/.

Ernesto's (Lower East Side) The acclaimed Basque restaurant and cafe from chef Ryan Bartlow who has worked at three-Michelin starred Akelarre, three-Michelin starred Alinea, and was most recently on the opening team at The New York Times three-star Frenchette. Ernesto's is located on 259 East Broadway at Montgomery Street. Starting Friday, Ernesto's is open for dinner on weekends - outdoor seating and take-out only. All dishes are served in disposable containers, outdoor seating is 6 feet apart and contact with staff is limited via a ticketed order and pick up system and a large handwritten menu at the order counter; a tent will be on hand in case of rain. Visit: http://www.ernestosnyc.com/.

Hole in the Wall (Murray Hill and FiDi) It is open to outdoor diners Thursday - Sunday from 3pm to 8pm, reservations can be made through Yelp. Signature dishes from Executive Chef Brent Hudson include a Chili Scramble, Avocado Toast or a Breaky Roll with applewood smoked bacon, chorizo pate, folded eggs, chimichurri and mayo on a milk bun with tots on the side. You can also enjoy the Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich with crispy chicken, nashville hot spices, lettuce, deli pickles, and spicy mayo on a milk bun with tater tots, the Smoked Salmon Salad with avocado, tomato, baby kale, lemon and chili, and Crispy Pork Belly with sticky glaze, chili, fried shallots and lime. Sip on a Jalapeno Bloody Mary, a Blood Orange Negroni with gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, and blood orange, an Aperol Spritz or a Mimosa anytime of day. Hole in the Wall's Murray Hill location has 15 tables and FiDi has 10. There is a limited group size of 6 per table, tables are a minimum of 6 feet apart, and cashless and contactless payment is available as well. Visit: https://www.holeinthewallnyc.com/.

Beyond Sushi (Multiple Locations) The restaurant has 8 tables at their Upper East Side (1429 3rd. Ave) location, 3 tables at their 62 W. 56th location, 6 tables at their Nolita location (215 Mulberry) and 9 tables at their Union Square (229 E. 14th St.) location. Dine al fresco on Executive Chef Guy Vaknin's signature vegan and kosher specialties including his vegan take on a spicy tuna roll with the Spicy Mang, in addition to the Mighty Mushroom, Sweet Tree Roll, Sunny Side Roll, Pickle Me Roll and Smoky Jack Roll. They also go far Beyond Sushi with dishes like their Fun-Guy Dumplings, Chipotle Seitan skewers and the Nutty Buddy Rice Paper Wrap. The tables are offered first come first served. Visit: https://beyondsushi.com/.

TONCHIN_TO GO (Bushwick, Brooklyn) They offer "homemade and just-made" Japanese izakaya fare, ramen and mazemen, refreshing Kakigori (Japanese shaved ice in Mango Milk + Matcha flavors - perfect for enjoying in the summer heat!), and seasonal craft cocktails such as Sumo Aperol + Yuzu Margarita to cool off in style. Limited outdoor seating is available for diners to enjoy their offerings al fresco, and the pop-up is around the corner from Maria Fernandez park in Bushwick. Visit: https://pulsd.com/new-york/eats/tonchin-to-go-pop-up/bushwick-tonchin-to-go-pop-up.

Ainslie (Williamsburg, Brooklyn) They have opened a new rooftop with 26 seats in addition to having 36 seats on the sidewalk and 50 seats in their garden. Ainslie's Executive Chef John DeLucie and lead pizzaiolo Erasmo 'Mino' Lassandro offer a tasty menu of wood-fired pizzas, pastas, free range chicken, NY Strip Steak, Atlantic Salmon and Wood Fired Rosemary Wings. The restaurant, wine bar and beer garden also has an extensive alcoholic beverage menu. They're also kicking off an All You Can Drink Brunch beginning this coming Saturday and Sunday from 12pm - 4pm. Visit: https://ainsliebk.com/.

Concord Hill (Williamsburg) They have expanded hours and menu featuring lots of summer-friendly seafood including soft shell crabs, lobster rolls, oysters and grilled fish, as well as new summer cocktails, natural wine and craft beer. Party size will be limited up to 4 guests. In addition, their popular happy hour and weekend brunch will return. They will be following all state and city health guidelines and will have disposable menus for each guest. Visit: http://www.concordhillbk.com/.

The Owls Head (Brooklyn) They have sidewalk seating with contactless ordering, the first time they will offer outdoor dining. Guests will be ordering through their phones in order to limit customer-staff interaction. Wine by the bottle will be available at retail wine shop prices ($11 - $47 per bottle) plus a selection of wines by the glass, as well as cheese and charcuterie boards, panini and breads from legendary Brooklyn bakery Il Fornaretto. The craft beer list has expanded with many limited edition beers. Party size will be limited to 4. Visit: https://theowlshead.com/.

And Across the River in New Jersey

MOLOS (Weehawken) Now open for outdoor dining. The Greek and Mediterranean inspired Seafood restaurant is located on the Hudson River with unbelievable views of the New York City skyline. Executive Chef Gregory Zapantis' all-day dining menu includes Lobster Pasta, Lavraki, Seafood & Orzo, Filet Mignon Souvlaki and more. There are 12 socially distanced tables and seating will be first come first served. Their new hours and day of operation are Tuesday - Friday 3pm - 10pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12pm - 10pm for lunch, brunch and dinner (weather permitting). Visit: https://molosrestaurant.com/.

Fratello's Italian Restaurant and Lounge (Sea Girt) This restaurant is an area favorite for locals and visitors alike. They serve some of the best steaks and seafood at the Jersey Shore. Enjoy an evening of outstanding outside dining with cocktails from their full-service bar or sip a glass of wine from their extensive wine list while choosing from an array of innovative Italian dishes. Visit: http://fratellosnj.com/.

Rooney's Oceanfront (Long Branch) The beloved seafood restaurant and bar has outdoor seating with sweeping views of the beach. Indulge in the freshest raw bar and appetizer favorites and delicious entrees along with a top selection of beer, wine, and craft cocktails. Reservations are being accepted and walk-ins may be available. Visit: http://www.rooneysocean.com/.

Jockey Hollow Bar and Kitchen (Morristown) Relax and refresh on the beaufitul terrace at Jockey Hollow as you enjoy small plates like their Charred Octopus or Gazpacho, entrees that include Steamed Black Bass, Roasted Amish Kitchen, Barnegat Diver Scallops and more. Refresh with items from the excellent beverage program. Visit: https://www.jockeyhollowbarandkitchen.com/.

Catherine Lombardi and Stage Left Steak (New Brunswick) Visit these fine sister restaurants that offer top cuisine in beautiful settings. Now serving al fresco, Stage Left is known for New American cuisine while Catherine Lombardi offers traditional and modern Italian fare. Both of the restaurants have outstanding beverage programs. For Catherine Lombardi, visit: https://www.catherinelombardi.com/. For Stage Left Steak, visit: https://www.stageleft.com/.

Garden State Wine Growers Association (Multiple Wineries across NJ) New Jersey wineries will be able to welcome customers back to enjoy the full vineyard experience. Wineries will be open for outside service only providing customers with tastings, wine by the glass and bottle sales. The will now be able to offer an unmatched experience for those wishing to enjoy a fun and safe outdoor experience. Wineries will be following guidelines established by the NJ Department of Health for the reopening as well as by the Garden State Wine Growers Association. Visit: https://www.newjerseywines.com/.

