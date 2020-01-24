WINE WEDNESDAYS at Her Name Was Carmen in SoHo

Sommelier Yuval Bar-Kokhba is pleased to announce that due to popular demand and an overwhelming number of attendees, 'Wine Wednesdays' has become a three-hour venture, that is held every second week with the exclusion of holidays and private events.

"What began as a desire to introduce wines from exciting regions to our customers, soon evolved into a popular educational social event. It is so much more than your typical wine tasting - it's charming, interesting and everyone's opinion matters, irrespective of their level of wine knowledge".

At Her Name was Carmen's Wine Wednesdays, guests are not only treated to an educational experience but to an authentic social event including live music, conversing and constant interaction. The wine presentation hosted by Sommelier Yuval, begins promptly at 7:30 pm in the cocktail lounge, followed by a live musical performance. Guests can order premium featured wines by the glass, along with a special bar menu or proceed upstairs to the restaurant to try the dishes that pair with the fine wine selection sampled during the event.

Yuval Bar-Kokhba brings over 20 years of experience to Her Name was Carmen, combining a wealth of knowledge that he has acquired through his work as a Wine Advisor, Sommelier, and Attorney. Yuval's affinity for the wine trade started as a young attorney representing wholesale wine and spirits representatives in civil litigation. Subsequently, Yuval earned a Sommelier/Wine Advisor certification from Burgundy's most prestigious and oldest winemaking school, the CFPPA de Beaune. Having founded and curated the highly successful Cote d'Or Wine Society educational wine tastings for a number of years, his passion for fine wine is matched only by his respect for his customers and he prides himself on the ability to satisfy each customer's palate.

Past Wine Wednesdays at Carmen's featured premium wine selections from oceanic and coastal regions in Mallorca, Sierreas de Malaga, Galicia, Costieres de Nimes, Maldonado, Uruguay as well as top-tier wines from top world wineries in Burgundy, La Rioja, and Priorat. All Wine Wednesday's feature exciting free live musical performances including Flamenco, Live Jazz, and Folk Music. Future events will feature Ribera del Duero and the New York City launch of Mexico's leading winemaker Monte Xanic, and many other exciting wine regions. Yuval maintains direct contact with winemakers on Carmen's list and looks forward to introducing visiting winemakers to Carmen's customers at Wine Wednesdays throughout 2020.

Upcoming Wine Wednesday dates are as follows;

January 22nd

February 5th

February 19th

Her Name was Carmen is located at 527 Broome Street, New York, NY 10013. For more information on the restaurant visit https://carmennyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Wine Wednesdays at Her Name was Carmen





