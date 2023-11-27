Celebrate the Season with TRINCHERO FAMILY ESTATES Heritage Collection

Trinchero Family Estates Heritage Collection is showcasing their rapidly expanding Italian portfolio of historical, generational, and sustainable wineries including the brands of Famiglia Cotarella, Ceretto, Tenuta Regaleali and Avissi Prosecco.

With the holidays around the corner, Trinchero Family Estates Heritage Collection has a variety of diverse, approachable and excellent wines perfectly suited for your holiday needs. There are choices that will complement all of your tasty fare. To learn more about the wineries, we suggest our readers visit the links provided, see the purchase links for the individual bottles, and look for the producers’ wines whenever you are shopping!

Avissi Prosecco - Avissi Prosecco DOC celebrates the marriage between the respect for the history of Prosecco DOC and the love for everything Italian: an appreciation for aesthetics, a passion for art, and a fondness for the Dolce Vita lifestyle. Avissi's Prosecco DOC Extra Dry is a lovely sparkling wine. The name “Avissi” comes from the delightful fizzy sound the bubbles make as they rise in the glass. A juicy and refreshing Prosecco DOC, boasting fragrant notes of honeysuckle, green apple and ripe pear, Avissi becomes the perfect Italian aperitif, toast or signature sparkling wine cocktail for the upcoming holiday season. SRP $12, Purchase link

Ceretto - Crafting wines in Piemonte's Langhe for 3 generations and 90+ years, Ceretto produces an impressive range of wines from more than 400 acres of estate-grown vineyards. Thoroughly entrenched in wine and culture, the family also engages in projects involving art, architecture and gastronomy, owning Piazza Duomo, the only three-Michelin star restaurant in Piedmont, run by visionary chef Enrico Crippa. Ceretto family has a sincere commitment to sustainability, and both grows their vines and makes their wines organically, while the entire approach in the vineyards follows a biodynamic method. Ceretto's Vignaioli di Santo Stefano Moscato D’Asti DOCG 2022 is a lively and aromatic wine provides aromas of yellow peaches, apricots and white flowers, complemented by refined bubbles. At once fragrant and alluring, this is a sweet wine that has an excellent balance between sugar and acidity. Low in alcohol and best when served very cold, it is meant to be enjoyed both as an aperitif or as a dessert wine at the Christmas table. SRP $25 Purchase link

Famiglia Cotarella - Embracing three generations of winemaking, Famiglia Cotarella presents a diverse range from native white grapes in Umbria and Lazio to exceptional Merlot expressions. Led by acclaimed Italian winemakers Riccardo and Renzo Cotarella's daughters, Dominga, Marta and Enrica, the family balances tradition and innovation through projects like the Intrecci Academy for exclusive hospitality training programs. Famiglia Cotarella's Sodale Merlot Lazio IGP 2020 has a very special name. In Ancient Rome 'Sodale' stood for 'member of a partnership', the same fraternity feeling linking all generations of the Cotarella family to the Lazio region, where this velvety and juicy Merlot-based wine is born. The bouquet boasts notes of red fruit and sweet spices that perfectly integrate with the vanilla oak notes. On the palate it is round, harmonious, and surprisingly pleasant thanks to its sweet tannins, the perfect match with a traditional holiday feast. SRP $25 Purchase link

Tenuta Regaleali - Nestled in Sicily's heart, Tenuta Regaleali, owned by iconic wine family Tasca d’Almerita, boasts high-elevation vineyards and stands as a beacon of sustainable winemaking such as the SOStain project. Their Grillo and Nero d'Avola wines capture Sicilian authenticity and heritage, setting the tone for the whole Sicilian wine landscape. Tenuta Regaleali's Lamuri Nero D’Avola Sicilia DOC 2019 is made from Sicily’s most recognizable red varietal Nero d’Avola, Lamùri, meaning ‘love’ in Sicilian dialect, represents the Tascas’ love for their native Nero d’Avola grape variety. Aromas of plum and cherry with sultry notes of sweet spice and thyme compose the fine bouquet. Add a little Sicilian Love to your celebrations with this imminently drinkable and velvety red wine. SRP $20 Purchase link

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Avissi Prosecco DOC