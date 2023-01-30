Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BORSAO ROSADO SELECCION 2021-A Charming Wine to Love

BORSAO ROSADO SELECCION 2021

Jan. 30, 2023  
BORSAO ROSADO SELECCION 2021-A Charming Wine to Love

Valentine's Day is a distinctive holiday. Whether you are honoring your significant other or the love you have for friends and family, make it a true celebration. And be sure to show some "self-love" by purchasing a bottle of wine for yourself.

We highly suggest a charming Spanish rosé from Bodegas Borsao in Campo de Borja DO, Borsao Rosado Seleccion 2021.

Bodegas Borsao has been producing premium Garnacha since 1958. Located between the Sierra de Moncayo mountain range and the Ebro River valley, this historic region has produced wine since the late 12th century. The continental climate is mitigated by the "Cierzo" wind that cools the vineyards.

Borsao Rosado Seleccion 2021 has an SRP of $10. It is an accessible Garnacha rosé with a luminescent pink hue in the glass. With tempting aromas of berries and sweets, the wine has pleasing floral notes on the tongue. Hints of tangerine and Asian pear are evident in this vintage. This rosé has a well-balanced acidity ensuring that anyone you share with will love it too. Pair this with a light casual meal, charcuterie board with soft cheeses, salmon dinner, or chocolate covered strawberries.

Borsao Rosado Seleccion is available for purchase online at www.plummarket.com. For more information on Bodegas Borsao and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.winebow.com/our-brands/bodegas-borsao .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bodegas Borsao



Enjoy The Decadent Heart Shaped Petit Gateaux Dessert For Valentines Day At Cathédr Photo
Enjoy The Decadent Heart Shaped Petit Gateaux Dessert For Valentine's Day At Cathédrale Restaurant
This Valentine's Day, don't skip out on dessert. With all of the creative heart-shaped dishes out there on this special day celebrating love, the one that has our hearts this year is the Heart Shaped Petit Gateaux at the East Village hotspot Cathédrale.
FARMSTEADY and BROOKLYN BREW SHOP to Celebrate Valentine’s Day Photo
FARMSTEADY and BROOKLYN BREW SHOP to Celebrate Valentine’s Day
With Valentine’s Day coming up in just a few weeks, we want our readers to know about kits from FarmSteady and Brooklyn Brew Shop.
CASAMIGOS and Jimmy Kimmel’s 20th Anniversary Special Photo
CASAMIGOS and Jimmy Kimmel’s 20th Anniversary Special
On Thursday night in Los Angeles, Casamigos founder George Clooney joined Jimmy Kimmel for his 20th anniversary special.
PARO-A Vibrant New South Asian Food Brand Launches Nationwide Photo
PARO-A Vibrant New South Asian Food Brand Launches Nationwide
Paro, the new South Asian comfort food brand, launches on February 1st with a line of South Asian-inspired pantry staples and meal starters.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


FARMSTEADY and BROOKLYN BREW SHOP to Celebrate Valentine's DayFARMSTEADY and BROOKLYN BREW SHOP to Celebrate Valentine's Day
January 29, 2023

With Valentine’s Day coming up in just a few weeks, we want our readers to know about kits from FarmSteady and Brooklyn Brew Shop.
CASAMIGOS and Jimmy Kimmel's 20th Anniversary SpecialCASAMIGOS and Jimmy Kimmel's 20th Anniversary Special
January 28, 2023

On Thursday night in Los Angeles, Casamigos founder George Clooney joined Jimmy Kimmel for his 20th anniversary special.
Review: UN PLAZA GRILL in Midtown East for Fine Dining and Delicious Steakhouse FareReview: UN PLAZA GRILL in Midtown East for Fine Dining and Delicious Steakhouse Fare
January 27, 2023

UN Plaza Grill at 845 United Nations Plaza makes fine dining an absolute pleasure. The restaurant features a luxurious venue, top-notch service, and delicious menu items that are sure to impress.
PARO-A Vibrant New South Asian Food Brand Launches NationwidePARO-A Vibrant New South Asian Food Brand Launches Nationwide
January 27, 2023

Paro, the new South Asian comfort food brand, launches on February 1st with a line of South Asian-inspired pantry staples and meal starters.
EDINBURGH GIN-Enjoy the Last Days of “Ginuary” and All Good Times AheadEDINBURGH GIN-Enjoy the Last Days of “Ginuary” and All Good Times Ahead
January 25, 2023

Edinburgh Gin is a distillery that has award-winning gins distilled in the heart of Scotland’s capital city and one of the most varied and vibrant ranges of gins in the world.
share