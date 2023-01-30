BORSAO ROSADO SELECCION 2021-A Charming Wine to Love

Valentine's Day is a distinctive holiday. Whether you are honoring your significant other or the love you have for friends and family, make it a true celebration. And be sure to show some "self-love" by purchasing a bottle of wine for yourself.

We highly suggest a charming Spanish rosé from Bodegas Borsao in Campo de Borja DO, Borsao Rosado Seleccion 2021.

Bodegas Borsao has been producing premium Garnacha since 1958. Located between the Sierra de Moncayo mountain range and the Ebro River valley, this historic region has produced wine since the late 12th century. The continental climate is mitigated by the "Cierzo" wind that cools the vineyards.

Borsao Rosado Seleccion 2021 has an SRP of $10. It is an accessible Garnacha rosé with a luminescent pink hue in the glass. With tempting aromas of berries and sweets, the wine has pleasing floral notes on the tongue. Hints of tangerine and Asian pear are evident in this vintage. This rosé has a well-balanced acidity ensuring that anyone you share with will love it too. Pair this with a light casual meal, charcuterie board with soft cheeses, salmon dinner, or chocolate covered strawberries.

Borsao Rosado Seleccion is available for purchase online at www.plummarket.com. For more information on Bodegas Borsao and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.winebow.com/our-brands/bodegas-borsao .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bodegas Borsao