five two Dance Company Will Present their Full Company Repertoire for the First Time

Performances are September 22-23.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

five two Dance Company will showcase the entirety of their company repertoire that has accumulated since their debut in 2021. This evening will include four contemporary works at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn on September 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.A women-led dance collective, five two Dance Company was founded by emerging choreographers Olivia Passarelli and Sophie Gray-Gaillard which focuses on highly physical contemporary movement rooted in feminine and queer perspectives.

In addition to the award-winning choreographers, the show will also feature the other company dancers Greenspace and MOtiVE choreography grant recipient Emma Dulski, Montclair Dance alumna Jalyn Gill, and NYU Tisch Dance alumni Rachel Ha-Eun Lee and Daniel Ricardo Rocha. five two's movement language draws on the human experience – balancing strength, individualism, and tension with softness, symbiosis, and malleability.

The program will include A portrait of (2023), If ever (2022), Weightless (2022), and The Intermission (and here we go again) (2023). This show marks the premiere of a new ending to their most reputable work, If ever, which won the company the Directors' Choice Award at the Spring for Spring Dance Festival in 2023. The program will center around relationships, humanity, identity, and vulnerability while highlighting the company's range from technical movement to operatic music to Billy Joel and technical movement to contemporary partnering.

“It may seem like the emphasis in our work is the physicality of the movement but I am most struck by the storytelling and the individuality that's so present,” says Co-Artistic Director Olivia Passarelli. “Every piece has a different concept but the throughline is that every artist showcases who they are, their relationships to each other, and the world. I'm excited to share that with everyone.”




