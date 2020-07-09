Zarély Announces First Of It's Kind Digital Dance Platform

ZARÉLY the international high fashion activewear brand is thrilled to announce the launch of a new and original digital training platform for dancers and teachers. MYSENSEI provides dance students with the opportunity to connect to some of the world's best teachers and find their perfect match for instruction and mentoring on a global level.

Inspired by the needs of dancers to continue to practice and grow their art form during the Coronavirus crisis, MYSENSEI is the product of ZARÉLY's creative team and founders, Mateo Klemmayer, Diego Cruz and Ruben Martin; all former professional dancers. Christian Jimenez rounds out the team and brings technological expertise to the online platform.

Dancers can continue to perfect their technique through specialized coaching and on-going connections with first class teachers of the highest caliber. A pool of talented professionals will nurture, mentor and instruct dancers, providing some of the highest quality training in the world.

To become the best, MYSENSEI (sensei is Japanese for 'Master of their craft') will provide the best educators through a one-on-one digital format that is the first of its kind. Students can visit the website, click on the teacher/mentor they'd like to learn from and book their class based on availability and scheduling. A Zoom link is sent once the session is confirmed and payment is made.

"We are excited to bring this new offering to dancers everywhere," said Ruben Martin. "We have assembled some incredible instructors who are able to provide personalized training and insight directly to students in way that hasn't happened before in a digital dance class with worldwide access. If you want to learn how to jump higher or complete more turns or tours from the very best professional dancers, we are here to help you."

ZARÉLY the dance and activewear brand was born in San Francisco, CA in 2015. Their product line was created in collaboration with professional ballet dancers and top fashion designers and was the world's first to combine high-fashion and high-technology in dancewear.

Together they have created a new standard of clothing for workouts, classes and stage performances. The products are manufactured in Europe and the United States using premium French and Italian fabrics. The companies they work with are vetted and for their excellence and ethics. ZARÉLY offers a full range of dancewear for children, teens and adults for both men and women. Right now, 10% of all sales go to ballet companies during these difficult times.

ZARÉLY believes that dance - particularly ballet - should be more relevant in the world. Combined with today's technology, innovation is path to the future. Making dance accessible to everyone is part of the mission. Their 2016 Gala gave people all over the world the opportunity to watch principal dancers all over the world performing LIVE. They also were the first to introduce worldwide ballet classes (WWB) where anyone could get first class training from the best teachers and coaches in the world. Now with the launch of MYSENSEI and another Gala, and world-wide dance competition in the works, ZARÉLY is making a meaningful difference in the lives of dancers, teachers, patrons and the dance world.

