Wright State Dance Program Presents Innovative Video Dance Works For The 2021 Emerging Choreographers Concert

Wright State University's Department of Theatre, Dance, and Motion Pictures proudly presents the Emerging Choreographers Concert 2021 streaming on YouTube from February 26-March 7th.

Senior and Junior members of the BFA Dance Program are excited to premiere 15 original choreographic works specifically created for video in the form of an evening-length film which can be seen on YouTube. Each work is a representation of the unique choreographic voice every Dance Major begins to develop in Choreography I and II courses as part of the BFA Curriculum. For Seniors, the Emerging Choreographers Concert serves as the presentation of their thesis project and a culmination of their choreographic studies at WSU. For Juniors, the concert is the opportunity to showcase their first explorations in mature choreography.

This year, the emerging choreographers were tasked with a set of never-before-seen safety parameters, which challenged them to think critically and creatively in their choreographic processes. The result is an abundantly engaging array of short dance films that are richly diverse in literal and metaphorical perspectives, choreographic styles, and unique artistry. The Emerging Choreographers Concert 2021 will be unlike any concert we've presented. Teressa McWilliams, Professor and Head of the Dance Program, comments, "These artists have embraced the challenges and propelled themselves and their dancers forward in ways that are inspiring and visionary, truly original in thought, movement and design. This ECC will be one they always remember with a certain sense of creative pride".

Chair and Artistic Director Joe Deer says, "Our Dance students have come up with exciting responses to the challenges of distance, safety and performance in ways we've never seen. I was thrilled with what I saw in their Fall video works and can't wait to see this next series. I feel as if they're really inventing a new approach to creating dances. In years to come, they'll look back on this and recognize how much they got out of this unpredictable time".

Streaming will begin at 7 pm on February 26th, 2021 until 11:59 pm on March 7th, 2021 on the Wright State University Dance Ensemble YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0l5HASnwiSqp8YudWQpJVg/featured . There is no charge for admission to the concert. Donations to the Dance Student Fund are graciously accepted online at https://liberal-arts.wright.edu/theatre-dance-and-motion-pictures/give-to-theatre-dance-and-motion- pictures .

Senior Emerging Choreographers include: Hannah Bond, Emma Courtney, Breah Duschl, Meredith Erickson, Nicole Fredette, Kailey Hackathorne, Jillian Krekel, KC Lyphout, Willa Marks, and Jeannie Sincic.

Junior Emerging Choreographers are: Courtney Draper, Rachael Hayes, Bethaney Latessa, Marlyna Orebaugh, and Megan Steinberger.