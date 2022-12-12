Works & Process Presents The Premiere Of EXISTENCE By Brian 'HallowDreamz' Henry As Part Of The Underground Uptown Dance Festival

Works & Process at the Guggenheim presents the Underground Uptown Dance Festival, a festival of commissioned street and social dances taking place in the subterranean Frank Lloyd Wright-designed theater at the Guggenheim from January 12-17, 2023.

Rare in the field of dance, let alone in the creators' traditions, beyond presenting fee, all projects will have received longitudinal support. With some spanning four years, across multiple residencies Works & Process will have provided living wage fees, 24/7 devoted studio access, adjacent housing, access to health care insurance enrollment, performance fees, and iterative performance opportunities. Inspired by the circular architecture of the Guggenheim, the cyphers prevalent in street dance, and social environments where these performing art traditions were germinated, the works being presented weave audiences and artists together. These commissions endeavor to amplify the innate qualities of dance to physically connect and facilitate the embodiment of joy and community. General ticketing starts December 13 at worksandprocess.org.

KRUMP

Existence by Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry - Premiere

Monday, January 16, 7:30 pm

Created in the streets of south-central Los Angeles in the 1990s, Krump is a dance form. Inspired by "the creators" Mijo and Tight Eyez, and the entire Krump movement because everyone has been an inspiration, Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry has been pushing the Krump movement in New York City since 2008. In this Works & Process commission, Henry in collaboration with 12 Krump dancers has created Existence. Come to Existence to learn what Krump is, experience shared community, and discover the vast reasons for its development and the layers of the culture. Though life does have its hardships and Krump is life, this is an invitation to see Krump drenched in positive intention, focusing on unity, freedom, empowerment, creativity, love, and joy.

Existence was commissioned by Works & Process and was developed in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Bethany Arts Community (2022) and The Pocantico Center (2023).

Championing the creative process from studio-to-stage, Works & Process, is an independent performing arts organization that supports artists from both the world's largest organizations and from underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare, sequenced and fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and iterative presenting support. Blending artist discussions and performance highlights, each program provides unprecedented behind the scenes access to support our goal of broadening representation and fostering greater understanding and appreciation of the performing arts. Works & Process celebrates New York artists and street and social dance with programs at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" partnerships with 12 residency centers across New York State amplify our support for artistic process. In the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed theater at the Guggenheim, see Works & Process street and social dance commissions supported with multi-year longitudinal residencies and iterative presentations.