WHITE WAVE DANCE to Present THE 2023 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL at Mark Morris Dance Center Next Month

The Gala will take place on June 22nd.

On Thursday, June 22nd, WHITE WAVE Dance will celebrate their 22nd Anniversary season of the DUMBO Dance Festival with a GALA Opening that heralds the most anticipated four-day festival of contemporary dance in the greater New York City region.

Committed to developing dance as an important art form, WHITE WAVE scours the globe in search of the most innovative of today's dance makers, both emerging and established, and brings them to Brooklyn for one extended weekend. For four nights and three days, dance lovers will experience a veritable cornucopia of the best of contemporary dance.

2023 DDF is committed to advancing the best of dance by providing on-stage and behind-the-scenes opportunities for 55 dance troupes combining over 300 artists who will present solo, chamber, and full-scale works.

Performing artists from across the United States, and internationally from Italy, Germany, Japan and South Korea will join the New York's active dance community to offer the full range of new directions in dance in the 21st century.

2023 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL Performance Schedule:

GALA OPENING NIGHT

Thursday, June 22 @ 7 PM

Battery Dance, NY
Yoshiko Chuma & The School Of Hard Knocks, NY
Buglisi Dance Theatre, NY
Jennifer Muller / The Works, NY
WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, NY

Friday, June 23 @ 7 PM

Li Chiao-Ping Dance Company, WI | Neta Kinetics, NY | Suzzanne Ponomarenko Dance, NY | Dmitri Peskov and Jung Ah Yoon, UT/KOREA | American Swiss Ballet Company, NY | Amos Pinhasi, NY | Elise Knudson plus, NY | Fellow Travelers Performance Group, LA | Tec Dance Company, NL

Saturday, June 24 @ 4 PM

Animus Movement, Colorado | TalubaDance, NJ | Zehnder Dance, MA | NU-World Contemporary Danse Theatre, NY | Andamio, San Jose | Columbia Repertory Dance Company, SC | Ramona Sekulovic, GERMANY | Ballet Hartford, CT | University of Arizona School of Dance, AZ

Saturday, June 24 @ 6 PM

The Kingdom Dance Company, NY | Ali Koinoglou, NY | Smutek Dance, MI | Company | E, DC | Zehnder Dance, MA | KT COLLECTIVE Dance Company, NC | Earth&Rainbow, JAPAN | Columbia Repertory Dance Company, SC | WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, NY

Sunday, June 25 @ 4 PM

MONICA FARNE' DANCE COMPANY, ITALY | University of Kentucky Dance, KY | ella mccauley dance, Virginia | Six Degrees Dance, NY | More Fish, NY | Leiphia, CA | Freespace Dance, NJ | Alexandra Tiso - Moments in Movement, PA | Koin & Co, NY

GRAND FINALE

Sunday, June 25 @ 6 PM

Julia Ramirez + dancers, NJ | American Swiss Ballet Company, NY | WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, NY | RyderDance, NY | Alfonse Napolitano, NJ | Alison Cook Beatty Dance, NY | The DynamitExperience, NY | Tec Dance Company, NL

All Festival Tickets, besides the GALA, are now on Sale: $30 in advance / $25 students & seniors

Gala Tickets are $100 at the Friend level (Performance, Dinner & Gift Basket), and $250 at the Benefactor level ($125 Tax Deductible, Performance, Dinner, VIP Raffle Gift including Dinner for 2 at Superfine Restaurant in DUMBO).

All proceeds raised will directly offset WHITE WAVE's production costs for the 2023/24 Season.




