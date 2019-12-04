Video: Dancers Unite To Shake Their Groove Thing In New Video

Daniel Gold and Neville Braithwaite teamed up to create a video filled with numerous dancers of all different styles and backgrounds coming together to spark joy from the viewers while celebrating artists all over the community!

Choreographer: Daniel Gold. Videographer: Neville Braithwaite of NB Studios NY.Cast: Alex Dorf, Alle-Faye Monka, Alyssa Sarnoff, Amy Southers, Bailey Purvis, Brandon Alberto, Brooke Boyd, Bryn Riviere, Caci Pritchett, Caitlin Sheppard, Claire Crause, Cooper Stanton, Corey Rives, Daniel Marhelko, Delaney Love, EJ Dohring, Elizabeth Yanick, Emilio Ramos, Erin Weinberger, Greer Gisy, Hannah Record, Izzy Arrieta, Jacqueline Agrusa, Joshua Cotham, Julia Grubbs, Justin Henry, Karma Jenkins, Kyle White, Lauren Boyd, Matthew Tiberi, Michal Kolaczkowski, Salise Marin, Sara Gallo, Theresa Alexander, Tom Giron, and Zach FloresMusic: "Shake Your Groove Thing" by Peaches and Herb





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You