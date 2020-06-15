Verb Ballets Pivots To A Virtual Show

Verb Ballets reinvents its annual Fresh Inventions project into a live stream performance in-studio featuring works by the dancers.

Fresh Inventions reflects Verb Ballets' vision to be recognized as a catalyst to promote learning and encourage dialogue about dance as an art form. After Ohio's stay at home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dancers have re-entered the studio (safely) with new creativity and inspiration.

This year, they are challenged to reflect on the events of the past few months. Verb Ballets continues to look for ways to innovate and bring new dance experiences to the community. We are asking for a donation of $10 or more to our GoFundMe Campaign by June 25th to support our live stream performance.

The day of the performance we will provide all donors a link to view the Fresh Inventions show showing on June 26, 2020 at 7:00pm as a thank you!





Fresh Inventions

Virtual Showing

June 26, 2020 7:00pm

Ticket by donation

https://verbballets.org/fresh-inventions-showing/

