Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition Is Live At Symphony Space In June

The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition returns to Symphony Space for live presentations June 21-24 at Symphony Space, NYC. Celebrating 10 years of excellence, the Competition will feature 100+ dancers from around the world, dancing before a panel of international dance figures for awards, scholarships and company contracts.

June 21, starting at 1 PM - Classical Ballet Round

June 22, starting at 1 PM - Contemporary Dance and Choreography Round

June 23, starting at 1 PM - Finals

June 24, starting at 6 pm - Announcement of winners and Gala Performance

Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway (at 95th Street)

Tickets: $40; $25 for students/seniors

Reservations: 212.864.5400 or www.symphonyspace.org

VKIBC continues its dedication to creating a positive and encouraging atmosphere, allowing dancers the opportunity to further develop their technique, artistry, and understanding of the art. This competition is for the dancers - both classical and contemporary - to celebrate their talents and passion.

Dancer categories are

Pre-Youth - ages 9 & 10

Youth - ages 11 & 12

Student - ages 13 & 14

Junior - ages 15-17

Seniors - ages 18-26

Entrants choose their dances from the list supplied by VKIBC, which include selections from Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, and other classics, along with rarely seen dances from Graduation Ball, The Cavalry Halt, Flames of Paris, la Vivandiere, Talisman Pas de Deux, and others.

VKIBC is also happy to announce that it is resuming its collaboration with the Lifar Foundation, under the artistic authority of Charles Jude, former etoile of the Paris Opera. Compulsory dances for the senior dancers are selected from Lifar's ballet "Suite en Blanc": Mazurka for the male dancers and La Cigarette for the females.

Judges for Classical Dance:

Charles Jude, France, President of the Jury, former etoile of Paris Opera Ballet, trustee for Nureyev and Lifar Foundations

Nina Ananiashvili, Republic of Georgia, internationally renowned ballerina, Artistic Director of State Ballet of Georgia

Patricia Aulestia de Alba, Mexico, founder/director of Ballet Nacional Ecuatoriano

Cervilio Amador, USA, Ballet Master of Cincinnati Ballet

Petar Dorchevski, Slovenia, Assistant to Artistic Director of Ljubljana Opera House

Gladisa Guadalupe, USA, Artistic Director Cleveland Ballet and School of Cleveland Ballet

Olga Guardia De Smoak, Panama, President of New Orleans International Ballet Conference

Sun Hee Kim, South Korea, Dean of Korea National University of Arts School of Dance

Paul McRae, USA, Assistant Director of New Jersey Ballet

Christopher Moore, UK, Artistic Director of Ballet Theatre UK, London

Nikko Nissinen, USA, Artistic Director of Boston Balle

Nell Shipman, USA, Artistic Director of Portland Ballet

Sergei Soloviev, France and Russian Federation, Teacher at Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique et de Danse

Judges for Contemporary Dance:

Charles Jude, France

Mi Sook Jeon, South Korea, international dance educator and choreographer

Virginie Mecene, USA, Artistic Director of Graham 2

Steven Melendez, USA, Artistic Director of New York Theatre Ballet

David Parsons, USA, Founder/Director of Parsons Dance

Melanie Person, USA, Co-Director, The Ailey School

Ricardo Scheir, Brazil, Director of Pavilhao D Centro de Arts, Sao Paulo

www.vkibc.org