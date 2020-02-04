VKIBC Announces The Judges For 2020, Celebrating VKIBC's 10th Anniversary

Valentina Kozlova announces the 10th annual Kozlova International Ballet Competition, hosting 100+ dancers from around the world. Once again, one day will be set aside for both performers and choreographers of contemporary dance, who will also compete for company contracts and scholarships to dance academies around the world.

This year's event is a major celebration of two events: the 10th Anniversary of VKIBC, and the 40th Anniversary of the defection from the Bolshoi Ballet of Valentina Kozlova and Leonid Kozlov, who will be reunited on stage in a Gala Performance Thursday March 19th, with guest appearances by past VKIBC winners, including Brooklyn Mack.

CHARLES JUDE (France), CHAIRMAN OF THE JURY Former etoile of the Paris Opera Ballet and Artistic Director of the Ballet de L'Opera de Bordeaux

MIKKO NISSINEN (USA), HONORARY CHAIRMAN OF THE JURY Artistic Director, Boston Ballet

PATRICIA AULESTIA DE ALBA (Mexico) Former principal dancer, founder/director of Ballet Nacional Ecuatoriano

NINA BUISSON (France) Contemporary Dance Master Teacher

VALENTIN ELIZARIEU (Belarus) Artistic Director, Bolshoi Theater of Belarus

OLGA GUARDIA de SMOAK (Panama) President of New Orleans International Ballet Conference

SUN HEE KIM (South Korea) Dean, School of Dance, Korea National University of Arts

JEFFREY HUGHES (USA) Artistic Director, Tucson Regional Ballet

MI SOOK JEON (South Korea) International choreographer and dance educator

REGINA KAUPUZA (Latvia) Artistic Director, Riga Choreography School

KONSTANTIN KOSTIJUKOV (Serbia) Ballet Manager, National Theatre of Belgrade

AIVARS LEIMANIS (Latvia) Artistic Director, Latvian National Ballet Company

PAUL McRAE (USA) Assistant Director, New Jersey Ballet

BRENDA NEVILLE (USA) International choreographer for ballet companies and musical theater

MELANIE PERSON (USA) Co-director, with Tracy Inman. of the Ailey School, NYC

RADENKO PAVLOVICH (USA) Artistic Director, Columbia Classical Ballet

MICHAEL PINK (USA) Artistic Director, Milwaukee Ballet

RICARDO SCHEIR (Brazil) Former Artistic Director, Sao Jose dos Campos Dance Company

SERGEI SOLOVIEV (Russia) Teacher, Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris

TAMAS SOLYMOSI (Hungary) Artistic Director, Hungarian National Ballet

NIKOLAI TSISKARIDZE (Russia) Former Bolshoi Ballet principal, currently Rector, Vaganova Ballet Academy



For full bios of the judges, please visit www.vkibc.org





