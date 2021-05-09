Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch New York City Ballet's 2021 Spring Gala

The film was shot by Sofia Coppola and acclaimed cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd.

May. 9, 2021  

On May 6 at 8 PM ET, New York City Ballet hosted its 2021 Spring Gala-the Company's first-ever virtual gala event.

The film was shot entirely on location at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, NYCB's home since 1964, by Sofia Coppola and acclaimed cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, and features choreography by NYCB's Co-Founding Choreographers George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, and current Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor Justin Peck.

Coppola is a writer, director, and producer, who made her feature-length directorial debut in 1999 with The Virgin Suicides. In 2004, Coppola received the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Lost in Translation, for which she was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director, becoming only the third woman in history to be recognized in that category. In 2010 she became the first American woman to win the Golden Lion, the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, for her film Somewhere; and in 2017 she became the second woman to win the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival for The Beguiled. Other films written and directed by Coppola include Marie Antoinette (2006), The Bling Ring (2013), and On the Rocks (2020). In 2016 Coppola made her debut as an opera director, collaborating with Valentino on Verdi's La Traviata for Teatro dell'Opera di Roma.

Watch the full festival below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


