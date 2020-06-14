Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Stella Abrera, Gillian Murphy and Mary Jo Shen Appear on American Ballet Theatre's Weekend Talk Series

On June 13th, 2020, Stella Abrera was slated to give her farewell performance in GISELLE, after 24 years with ABT. In this heartfelt conversation, Abrera and fellow ABT star Gillian Murphy share their journey together in the Company with Mary Jo Shen, ABT Dancer Sponsor of Abrera since 2014.

DISCLAIMER: Stella's internet connection was weak when recording this conversation on Zoom, so parts of the video are choppy. However, the company felt that the discussion is too rich not to share with their community.

Watch the video below!

