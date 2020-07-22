VIDEO: Scottish Ballet Premieres New Dance Film INDOORS

Scottish Ballet present the world premiere of dance film Indoors - a playful new work created by Resident Choreographer Sophie Laplane, in collaboration with in-house filmmaker Eve McConnachie, that will be made available on the company's Facebook page on Wednesday 22 July at 1pm.

Commissioned by CEO / Artistic Director Christopher Hampson, Indoors consists of 28 doors and 36 dancers; bringing the full company together, virtually, as they perform within their own homes.

Set to Papageno, Papagena by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Indoors is true to Laplane's quirky and unique style, as she uses humour and props to drive her abstract narratives forward. Replacing the use of jackets ( Sibilo ) and gloves ( Dextera ) with doors, in this case, her choreographic language transcends from stage to screen.

Rehearsed via Zoom and recorded in lockdown, the new short film was created and filmed in a week, and explores how we can open our doors to new possibilities.

Talking about Indoors, Laplane said, 'Indoors brings each dancer together in a piece that aims to reflect Scottish Ballet's uniqueness - they are a company that aren't scared of trying new things, so we saw this as an opportunity to test the possibilities of technology. Having not choreographed on Zoom before, it has allowed me to grow as a choreographer; discovering different settings, and seeing them as spaces to create.'

Filmmaker Eve McConnachie added, 'I've had the opportunity to work with Sophie on a couple of films, having worked together on Idle Eyes and Maze . Not only is she a talented choreographer but she is a joy to collaborate with; always experimenting.'

Indoors can be watched on Wednesday 22 July at 1pm on Facebook and YouTube thereafter.

