VIDEO: Professional Dancers Break Down DIRTY DANCING Choreography

In this episode of "Movies In Motion," professional dancers and choreographers Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Grant analyze what makes the "Time of my Life" dance in "Dirty Dancing" so heart-pounding, even after 22 years.

Dirty Dancing premiered at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 1987, and was released on August 21, 1987, in the United States, earning over $214 million worldwide. It was the first film to sell more than a million copies for home video, and its soundtrack created by Jimmy Ienner generating two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including "(I've Had) The Time of My Life", which won both the Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Original Song, and a Grammy Award for best duet.

The film's popularity led to a 2004 prequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, and a stage version which has had sellout performances in Australia, Europe, and North America. A made-for-TV remake was also released in 2017.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You