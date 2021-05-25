Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Musicians and Dancers from the New York City Ballet LIVE at Queens Botanical Garden

Check out performances below!

May. 25, 2021  

Streamed from Queens Botanical Garden to your home, a string quartet of musicians from the New York City Ballet Orchestra performs Mozart, Gershwin, Schubert, and Dvořák alongside exquisite dancers from the New York City Ballet, with choreography by Clara Miller.

Check out some highlights below!

This is the first summer performance in a new series of livestreams as part of Love From Lincoln Center. Love From Lincoln Center and partner NewYork-Presbyterian present special live performances for frontline workers, providing some solace, respite, and brightness to those who continue to work so hard during the pandemic. This afternoon programming will be performed in-person for an audience of NewYork-Presbyterian hospital workers, and we're excited to share it with all of you at home.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


