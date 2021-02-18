Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Japanese Dance Group Goes Viral With Dance to Bollywood Song 'Chammak Challo'

Feb. 18, 2021  

A dance group from Japan is taking the internet by storm with a video of them showing off their movies to the popular Bollywood song "Chammak Challo" from the movie Ra.One.

Asianz Dance Group posts videos to their Instagram page, and this is just the latest, garnered over 129,000 likes.

The four group members - Moe, Mana, Mayu, Kaede- dance to the song, even attempting to include the hook step of the song.

Check out the video below!


