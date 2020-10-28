VIDEO: Hospital Staff Perform For Ballet-Loving Five-Year-Old Patient
Five-year-old Isobel Fletcher is currently being treated for cancer at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
Nurses at a hospital performed an impromptu dance routine for a ballet-obsessed little girl battling cancer, The Daily Mail reports.
Five-year-old Isobel Fletcher is currently being treated at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where Dr Baylon Kamalarajan and colleague Emma Mander performed wearing multi-coloured tutus.
Watch the full video below!
