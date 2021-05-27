Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Royal Opera House's MORPHEAN

The full event is now streaming!

May. 27, 2021  

Discover the young choreographic talent of The Royal Ballet in a fresh exploration of dance today. Dancers Leticia Dias, Charlotte Tonkinson, Amelia Townsend and Marianna Tsembenhoi perform Amelia Townsend's draft work 'Morphean' , scored by an original composition by Cameron Buckmaster.

Even while our doors have been closed to the public, dancers have kept creative with a new series of Draft Works, The Royal Ballet's platform to develop young choreographic talent. Join the dancers online to see their raw creativity take shape on the Main Stage in a fresh exploration of dance today.

Learn more here: https://stream.roh.org.uk/packages/spring-draft-works/videos/spring-draft-works


