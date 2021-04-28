Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Batsheva Dance Company Streaming From The Joyce 5/27

Tickets are now on sale!

Apr. 28, 2021  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Batsheva Dance Company's first production adapted especially for the screen, Ohad Naharin, which uses cinematic language to communicate his work both as director and choreographer.

The disappearance of the stage, now replaced by the cinematic frame, creates a direct encounter with the dancers. In collaboration with video artist Roee Shalti, the cast of six dancers convey a love of dancing, longing, and transformation of emotions into pure movement in this intimate, yet impactful hybrid work.

Tickets are $25 per household. The performance will be available for streaming Thursday, May 27 through Wednesday, June 2.

All tickets can be purchased online. For questions, please call JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. JoyceCharge is open noon-4pm Monday-Friday.

