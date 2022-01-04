VIDEO: First Look At Streaming Production Of Ayodele Casel's CHASING MAGIC at The Joyce

In lieu of live performances which have been postponed due to COVID-19, The Joyce is offering on-demand streaming of Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic from Friday, January 7 at 6pm ET through Sunday, January 23 at 11:59pm ET. For more information, visit here.

Trailblazer Ayodele Casel captures the spark of connection and creation in her latest work, Chasing Magic. Directed by Torya Beard, a long-time collaborator and Creative Director for Casel's 2019 unanimously-praised Joyce debut, this world premiere explores the magic of both tap dance and everyday life.

Welcoming old and new musical collaborators into the mix, Chasing Magic features performances by acclaimed jazz musician Arturo O'Farrill, singer/songwriter Crystal Monee Hall, music director and composer Annastasia Victory, and percussionist Senfu Stoney. Alongside an impressive crew of dancers, Casel leans into this moment of reconnecting.

In a long-awaited collaboration with EVIDENCE Artistic Director Ronald K. Brown, Casel's own archival tap dances serve as the soundtrack to which she and Brown respond.

The lineup also features the New York premiere of "Fly Me to the Moon" and "Cheek to Cheek," performed and co-choreographed by Casel and fellow tap dancer Anthony Morigerato.

Joined by tap artists Naomi Funaki, Amanda Castro, and John Manzari, and filmed on The Joyce stage by tap dancer and filmmaker Kurt Csolak, Casel continues to tap into moments of collaboration that feel like magic.

Streaming On-Demand Friday, January 7 at 6pm Eastern Time through Sunday, January 23 at 11:59pm Eastern Time.

Learn more at https://www.joyce.org/performances/ayodele-casel-chasing-magic.