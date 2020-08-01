VIDEO: Derek Hough Directs Powerful Dance Video to Raise Awareness About Human Trafficking
Derek Hough has directed a powerful dance video to raise awareness about human trafficking.
The dance, called Rescue, was posted to Hough's Instagram.
"I wanted to create something that would shine a light and bring awareness to this horrific problem, but also educate people on the shocking statistics. It's truly something you can't UNLEARN," he writes in the caption. "The only way to stop this is to face it. Shed as much light as possible on the darkest corners and GET LOUD. Let's send out an army to find them and rescue them. RISE UP."
Credits:
Produced and Directed by: Derek Hough
Choreographed by: Tessandra Chavez and Rudy Abreu
Production: Riveting Entertainment
Edited by: Michael Hull and Derek Hough
Voice Over: Amy Pemberton
Song: "Rescue" by Lauren Daigle
Dancers:
Kaylee Purtell
Riley Groot
Lauren Yakima
Audrey Case
Ellie Koch
Tani Wilcher
Ali Nagy
Ashlynn Malia
Madeline Mihacevich
Isabel Machado
Gina Menichino
Sophie Pittman
Madison O'Connor
Kira Leach