VIDEO: Derek Hough Directs Powerful Dance Video to Raise Awareness About Human Trafficking

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Derek Hough has directed a powerful dance video to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The dance, called Rescue, was posted to Hough's Instagram.

"I wanted to create something that would shine a light and bring awareness to this horrific problem, but also educate people on the shocking statistics. It's truly something you can't UNLEARN," he writes in the caption. "The only way to stop this is to face it. Shed as much light as possible on the darkest corners and GET LOUD. Let's send out an army to find them and rescue them. RISE UP."

Watch the video below!

Credits:

Produced and Directed by: Derek Hough

Choreographed by: Tessandra Chavez and Rudy Abreu

Production: Riveting Entertainment

Edited by: Michael Hull and Derek Hough

Voice Over: Amy Pemberton

Song: "Rescue" by Lauren Daigle

Dancers:

Kaylee Purtell

Riley Groot

Lauren Yakima

Audrey Case

Ellie Koch

Tani Wilcher

Ali Nagy

Ashlynn Malia

Madeline Mihacevich

Isabel Machado

Gina Menichino

Sophie Pittman

Madison O'Connor

Kira Leach

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You