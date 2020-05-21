Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Dad Helps 6-Year-Old Daughter Rehearse For Ballet Performance

Bryan Witt, a dad in Virginia, helped his 6-year-old daughter, Abigail, rehearse for her freestyle ballet performance on Zoom.

When Abigail was nervous about performing Tchaikovsky's "Dance of the Little Swans," dad came to the rescue.

Bryan Witt had learned the dance moves by watching his wife and daughter rehearse so many times, so he stepped in to "get her spirits up," according to Good Morning America.

