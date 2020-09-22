VIDEO: Brianne Healey Johnson Leads a Ballet Blast Workout

The workout can be done at home, or from anywhere, just by watching the steps Johnson teaches in the video.

Brianne Healey Johnson led a Ballet Blast workout for Good Things Utah recently!

Watch the video below!

Using her dance training Bree started her own business Ballet Blast. Bree ran ten locations throughout Utah, Las Vegas and California. Bree inspires women to be healthy not only physically but mentally and emotionally as well. In 2011 Bree was offered a job as a co-host on Good Things Utah and The Daily DIsh. Bree enjoyed interviewing many different celebrities as well as appearing on Entertainment Tonight weekly. Bree wanted to start a family, she had her first baby in 2012 while was still hosting GTU. Bree is now a mother of two, Stella and Hendrix. Wanting to spend a s much time as possible with her children she quit Good Things Utah and moved her family to the beach. Bree now resides in Huntington Beach where she teaches Beach Ballet Blast and dances in Los Angeles.

