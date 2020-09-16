VIDEO: American Dance Movement Unveils Official 2020 National Dance Day Routine

The routine is performed by MDC 3 with choreography by Shannon Mather.

American Dance Movement (ADM), formerly the Dizzy Feet Foundation, has debuted the official 2020 National Dance Day routine with choreography by Shannon Mather and featuring dance trio MDC 3. Mather has choreographed routines that have been featured on "World of Dance," "So You Think You Can Dance Canada" and "Dancing with the Stars;" and MDC 3, comprised of Emma Mather, Madison Smith and Diego Pasillas, recently won the fourth season of "World of Dance." National Dance Day, which is celebrated annually on the third Saturday in September, will be honored this year with a virtual dance routine on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Since 2010, American Dance Movement has created an instructional dance video of the National Dance Day routine that invites participants to learn original choreography. The routine unites dancers and dance enthusiasts around the globe who come together for National Dance Day. This year's instructional video includes a step-by-step tutorial of the dance alongside the members of MDC 3. The routine was designed by Mather to be fun, entertaining, and easily performed by dancers and non-dancers of all ages and skill levels.

Watch the routine below!

"This year's National Dance Day routine captures the essence of creating a dance that is truly made for everyone," said Nigel Lythgoe, ADM co-founder. "We are thrilled to have the talents of Shannon Mather and MDC 3 in the video, which demonstrates the inclusiveness of dance even when we can't be together in person."

American Dance Movement recognizes the importance of physical activity through dance, which is more important than ever with many people staying at home during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by producers Lythgoe and Adam Shankman, ADM has been encouraging communities to get moving through dance for more than a decade by funding dance education in underserved communities, as well as educating the public on the many benefits of dance, such as improved cardiovascular health, self-confidence, self- expression, social skills and more.

"The virtual nature of this year's National Dance Day is intended to keep people safe, while creating a space for dance within their homes or wherever they may be dancing," said Shankman, ADM's co-founder. "We encourage people of all abilities to get up and get moving, to celebrate dance for all the joy that it brings."

Anyone may participate in National Dance Day from home by taping a video of themselves doing the choreographed routine and sharing on social media. Participants may also join virtual, interactive events hosted around the country in Washington D.C., Orange County, California, and New York City.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. will host a virtual day-long celebration featuring free dance classes and performances for all ages and skill levels, ranging from modern dance to ballet, Afrobeats, jazz and more from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. EST. At Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California, the day's virtual lineup will include live masterclasses and exclusive performance content from dance artists and organizations near and far from 1 - 3:30 p.m. PST.

New York City's Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage's SummerStage Anywhere digital series will host a virtual "For the Love of DANCE" event beginning at 11 a.m. EST via Instagram at @SummerStage, and continuing through 8 p.m. EST with viewing of dance films on SummerStage's Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

To learn more about American Dance Movement and National Dance Day, visit the website at AmericanDanceMovement.org.

AMERICAN DANCE MOVEMENT

Founded by producers Nigel Lythgoe ("So You Think You Can Dance"), and Adam Shankman ("Hairspray", "Step Up," "What Men Want"), American Dance Movement (ADM), formerly Dizzy Feet Foundation, is a funding organization that builds healthy communities by expanding access to dance and movement, educating about its benefits, and inspiring generations of dance enthusiasts through its annual event, National Dance Day (NDD). American Dance Movement - on a mission to move us all.

To learn more about American Dance Movement and National Dance Day, visit the website at AmericanDanceMovement.org, on Twitter at @DanceWithADM and on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at @AmericanDanceMovement.

