VIDEO: A.I.M Performs 'Meditation: A Silent Prayer'

The latest JoyceStream features A.I.M performing Meditation: A Silent Prayer, an ensemble work featuring voice-over recording by Carrie Mae Weems and visual artwork by Titus Kaphar, which premiered at The Joyce Theater in 2018.

Check out the video below!

Kyle Abraham and his choreography have been featured in O Magazine, Ebony, Vogue, Kinfolk and several other publications. In 2011, OUT Magazine labeled him as the "best and brightest creative talent to emerge in New York City in the age of Obama". He is the proud recipient of a 2017-18 Joyce Creative Residency, 2016 Doris Duke Award, 2012 United States Fellowship, and several coveted Princess Grace awards including the 2018 Statue Award. In 2013, Abraham was named MacArthur Fellow.

