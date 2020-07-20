VIDEO: ABT Flashback Back to its 2019 Performance in Los Angeles

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

American Ballet Theatre has been flashing back to some of their past trips, as part of The Dancer's Perspective series!

This week, they looking back at ABT Studio Company's fall 2019 performance in Los Angeles.

Check out the video below!

Edited by Cy Doherty

Performance footage: Joseph Andal, Nel Shelby Productions

Dancers: Stella Abrera, James Whiteside, Leah Baylin, Kanon Kimura, Melvin Lawovi, Joseph Markey, Duncan McIlwaine, Chloe Misseldine, Tristan Brosnan, Cy Doherty, Teresa D'Ortone, Arthur Erlanson, Tillie Glatz, Elwince Magbitang, SunMi Park, Gabriel Rajah, Andrew Robare, Yoon Jung Seo, Aleisha Walker Choreography: Amy Hall Garner, Gemma Bond, Ma Cong, Brendan Saye, Larry Keigwin, Antony Tudor, Vasily Vainonen, Marius Petipa

Music: "This Life" by Vampire Weekend; "Rain, In Your Black Eyes" by Ezio Bosso; "Stolen Dance" by Milky Chance; "Youngblood" by 5SOS

