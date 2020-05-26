Universal Ballet Competition to Host First Virtual Ballet Competition to Give Scholarships to Young Dancers

Universal Ballet Competition, the nation's premiere ballet competition that bridges emerging talent from all racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds, will host a virtual competition experience, June 12-14 for dancers age 8-27. Coupled with a weekend of master classes and a live stream of performances from dancers spanning across more than 8 countries, the competition will award cash prizes, private coaching opportunities, gift certificates from sponsors, and invitations to the 2021 UBC competition season.

Founded in 2013, more than 4,000 dancers have competed across multiple U.S cities, receiving over $1.5 million in prizes, training and collegiate scholarships. With extended studio and theater closures due to the global pandemic, UBC has remained committed to offering continuous training to both intermediate and advanced dancers through a series of virtual master classes with highly regarded teachers from the world's top ballet companies. While most states still require studios to be shuttered, this virtual competition will bring together dancers to celebrate their achievements, have access to world class artists in live classes, receive feedback from industry giants and company directors, and win exclusive training opportunities and cash prizes.

"Over these months, we have been reminded of the unparalleled determination of the aspiring dancer," explains Lisette Salgado-Lucas, Co-Founder of UBC. "Bedrooms have become studios, and kitchen counters have become barres, and we have met wonderful families who are committed to prevent a disruption in their dancers' training," she continues. "This virtual competition continues to celebrate the accomplishments of these dancers and keep them moving and inspired," adds Co-Founder David Lucas. "We see them, we applaud them, we support them, and we remind them that we are here to support them in achieving their dreams."

Guest faculty and adjudicators for the virtual competition include Tara Birtwhistle (Associate Artistic Director, Royal Winnipeg Ballet), Isabella Boylston (Principal, American Ballet Theatre), Wes Chapman (Former Principal and Ballet Master, American Ballet Theatre), Duncan Cooper (Dance Theater of Harlem), Cesaer Corrales (Soloist, The Royal Ballet) Francesca Hayward (Principal, The Royal Ballet), Tina LeBlanc (Ballet Master and Former Principal, San Francisco Ballet), Kiki Lucas (Dance faculty, Point Park University) Kaori Nakamura (Former Principal and faculty, Pacific Northwest Ballet), Desmond Richardson (Former Principal, American Ballet Theatre, Co-Founder/ Artistic Director, Complexions) Angelica Stiskin (Artistic Director Joffrey Ballet School Jazz and Contemporary Trainee Program) and James Whiteside (Principal, American Ballet Theatre). Additional judges and faculty will be announced.

VIRTUAL SCHEDULE

June 12-14, Competition Live Stream; Schedule to be announced June 8, 2020

June 13-14, Virtual and interactive Master Class Series in both International and Domestic time zones; Schedule to be announced June 8, 2020

June 15, Awards Ceremony, 6:00 p.m. EST

COMPETITION INFORMATION

Video submissions will be accepted from May 22-June 5, 2020 for dancers age 8-27. Video submissions may be from any competition including UBC, or any other performances or rehearsals postdated from September 2019.

Entries may consist of classical or contemporary solo, duo, trio, pas de deux or ensemble performances in the pre-competitive, junior and senior divisions. Entry fees for the Master Class workshop is $25 (1 ballet technique and 1contemporary class), and $45/ routine.

To submit, visit https://www.universalballetcompetition.com/virtual-competition

The Virtual Competition Experience is sponsored by So Danca, Eurotard, and Veritas.

