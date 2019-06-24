Two Dance Programs Announced At The Hammer

Choreographer and director Wayne McGregor joins visual artist Tacita Dean for a conversation in advance of the world premiere of their collaboration on Inferno at the Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on July 12 and 13.

Inferno will be one of three works performed as part of Ad s & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration, a celebration of the collaboration over many years between McGregor and composer and conductor Thomas Ad s. Ad s & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration is a co-presentation by Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Hear directly from McGregor and Dean at the Hammer about the making of Inferno and the creative relationship between the artists, Company Wayne McGregor, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and The Royal Ballet.

Witness two dance world premieres in an unprecedented collaboration highlighting the relationship between music and movement. This exclusive presentation brings together the creative minds of choreographer Wayne McGregor, composer and conductor Thomas Ad s, and a stellar creative team including acclaimed artist Tacita Dean. The Royal Ballet and Company Wayne McGregor will perform three works during this extraordinary event. One of the pieces will be choreographed by McGregor using an AI-driven choreographic tool designed by Google, a technological first for the dance world.

The Royal Ballet + Company Wayne

McGregor Ad s & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration

July 12 & 13, 2019

The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Visit The Music Center's website for details and tickets.

Exclusive offer: For a limited time, save 25%* on select seats to any performance of Ad s & McGregor: A Dance Collaboration. Access your exclusive offer online, in person or over the phone with the following code: HAMMER. (*25% off valid for Main Orchestra, Front Orchestra Ring, Orchestra Ring and Main Founders only. Other restrictions may apply. No refunds, cancellations or exchanges.)

Choreographer, artist, and writer Will Rawls presents his latest work in progress, a hybrid of dance and stop-motion animation, currently in production as part of his residency at the Hammer. His choreographic work has appeared at the Museum of Modern Art, Danspace Project, the New Museum, the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C.

Ticketing: Free tickets are required and available at the Box Office one hour before the program. One ticket per person; first come, first served.

Member Benefit: Members receive priority ticketing until 15 minutes before the program. Learn more about membership.

Parking: Parking is available under the museum. Rates are $7 for the first three hours with museum validation, and $3 for each additional 20 minutes, with a $20 daily maximum. There is a $7 flat rate after 6 p.m. on weekdays, and all day on weekends. Cash only.

Restaurant: Enjoy a meal or drink before or after the program at our restaurant Audrey. Members and UCLA students receive 10% off. A late-night happy hour offers 10% off at the bar Tuesday Saturday, 9 11 p.m.





