Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trisha Brown Dance Company Presents its First Commission at The Joyce Theater

Performances run May 2-7.

Feb. 15, 2023  

The Trisha Brown Dance Company (TBDC) returns to The Joyce Theater (May 2-7) with a new program featuring its first choreographic commission, Let's talk about bleeding, by Cuban-born artist and former TBDC dancer Judith Sánchez Ruíz. This world-premiere celebrates Trisha Brown's dynamic legacy by giving the 50+ year-old company an opportunity to engage with a new contemporary artistic voice that has a connection to Brown's work. The season also pays homage to Brown's prolific collaborations with composer Alvin Curran with two pivotal pieces, For M.G.: The Movie (1991) and Rogues (2011).

Judith Sánchez Ruíz, who danced with the Company from 2006-2009, was profoundly inspired by Trisha Brown's creative process. Let's talk about bleeding, with musical direction and composition by Cuban composer Adonis Gonzalez, is a very personal piece exploring movement that is raw, uninhibited, and deeply liberating while also grounded in the architecture of form. The six dancers blend like a symphony of layers with each dancer representing different expressions that overlap one another. Gonzalez's score features live piano, along with recorded music of violins, horns, and percussion.

For M.G.: The Movie, is a haunting memorial to Michel Guy, the French Minister of Culture and first director of the annual Festival d'Automne à Paris. It is the second piece in Brown's Back to Zero cycle, a series of works investigating unconscious movement in which she pulls back from external virtuosity to explore simpler forms. Set to Curran's discordant score, the guiding principles for this choreography are enigma and time - not measured time - but the perception of time and its inconsistency. The New York Times has hailed For M.G.: The Movie as one of the "greatest pieces in Brown's oeuvre."

Rogues, a poignant study in rhythm, timing, and kinesthetic transmission, features original music by Curran for harmonica and electronic sounds. The duet's simple form marks a return to Brown's exploration of unembellished gesture and pedestrian physicality and is a testament to the pleasure of surprise found throughout Brown's body of work.



Marietta College to Present Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company as Part of The Ebenshade Series Photo
Marietta College to Present Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company as Part of The Ebenshade Series
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will be featured as part of the Marietta College Ebenshade Series on April 2, 2023 at 7pm at The Peoples Bank Theatre, 222 Putnam St, Marietta, OH.
Lineup Announced For TAP CITY, THE NYC TAP FESTIVAL Photo
Lineup Announced For TAP CITY, THE NYC TAP FESTIVAL
​​​​​​​ TAP CITY, THE NEW YORK CITY TAP FESTIVAL will return for its 23rd year Monday, July 3 through Saturday, July 8, with special events, local and international tap dance artists, choreographic residencies, and master classes.
Metanoia Dance to Present MOMENTS at Alvin Ailey Photo
Metanoia Dance to Present MOMENTS at Alvin Ailey
Metanoia Dance will premiere its one-night-only show, MOMENTS, on Monday, February 13th, 2023, from 7-8pm at Alvin Ailey Studios. It will showcase eleven different numbers choreographed by Jenifer Dillow and two special guest artists, Woman in Motion and Broadway's Elosie Kropp.
MOCA Will Host J Chen Projects AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS Photo
MOCA Will Host J Chen Project's AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS
J CHEN PROJECT will present the world premiere of AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS, directed and choreographed by Jessica Chen, March 30 - 31, 2023 at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), located at 215 Centre Street in New York City.

More Hot Stories For You


Marietta College to Present Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company as Part of The Ebenshade SeriesMarietta College to Present Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company as Part of The Ebenshade Series
February 14, 2023

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will be featured as part of the Marietta College Ebenshade Series on April 2, 2023 at 7pm at The Peoples Bank Theatre, 222 Putnam St, Marietta, OH.
Lineup Announced For TAP CITY, THE NYC TAP FESTIVALLineup Announced For TAP CITY, THE NYC TAP FESTIVAL
February 13, 2023

​​​​​​​ TAP CITY, THE NEW YORK CITY TAP FESTIVAL will return for its 23rd year Monday, July 3 through Saturday, July 8, with special events, local and international tap dance artists, choreographic residencies, and master classes.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces Final Month Of The Bridge ProgrammingNai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces Final Month Of The Bridge Programming
February 13, 2023

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company announces Final Month of Programming for The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences Free One-Hour Company Classes on Zoom and In Person Open to All Dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level Every Monday & Wednesday in February 2023.
Metanoia Dance to Present MOMENTS at Alvin AileyMetanoia Dance to Present MOMENTS at Alvin Ailey
February 11, 2023

Metanoia Dance will premiere its one-night-only show, MOMENTS, on Monday, February 13th, 2023, from 7-8pm at Alvin Ailey Studios. It will showcase eleven different numbers choreographed by Jenifer Dillow and two special guest artists, Woman in Motion and Broadway's Elosie Kropp.
MOCA Will Host J Chen Project's AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDSMOCA Will Host J Chen Project's AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS
February 10, 2023

J CHEN PROJECT will present the world premiere of AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS, directed and choreographed by Jessica Chen, March 30 - 31, 2023 at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), located at 215 Centre Street in New York City.
share