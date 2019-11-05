Tom Gold's SPECTRAL PRELUDES Will Feature Costumes by Marlene Olson Hamm

Frequent Tom Gold Dance collaborator Marlene Olson Hamm will design the costumes for Spectral Preludes, Tom Gold's new evening-length work to Lera Auerbach's 24 Preludes for Piano, set to premiere during the 2019 fall season of Tom Gold Dance, Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Florence Gould Hall at the French Institute Alliance Française.

Currently scheduled to perform are dancers Michael Sean Breeden, Kristina Hadjipetkov, Evelyn Kocak, Abigail Mentzer, and Davide Riccardo. Pianist Arthur Williford will provide live accompaniment.

"Engaging accomplished, versatile, and virtuosic dancers has always been a Company priority," says Tom Gold. "Equally important is the development of a highly integrated programmatic experience in a collaborative atmosphere. Marlene's original costumes, with nods to horror movies and film noir, complement the haunting, otherworldly qualities of Lera Auerbach's Preludes that have guided the choreography of Spectral Preludes."

The 2019 fall season of Tom Gold Dance is made possible, in part, through the generosity of the Leon Lowenstein Foundation.

Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8:00PM. Florence Gould Hall at French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), 55 East 59th Street (between Madison and Park Avenues), New York, NY 10022.

Tickets, $35 and $25, are available from tomgolddance.org/fall. Tickets may also be purchased at the FIAF box office, 55 East 59th Street, Tuesday, 12-8PM; Wednesday-Friday, 12-7PM; and Saturday, 12-4PM, as well as one hour prior to both performances, and up to 30 minutes after the start of the performances. Student tickets are available for $10 with valid ID, in person only.

The mission of Tom Gold Dance is to bring the past, present, and future of classical dance to audiences in New York and around the world. Founded in 2008 by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, Tom Gold Dance aspires to the highest level of artistry expressed through a traditional classical dance vocabulary, including in more than a dozen works by Gold, envisioned for and set directly on the Company. Tom Gold Dance performs regularly in New York City, and has traveled to France, Spain, Italy, Bermuda, Israel, Cuba, and Bulgaria. Company highlights include four consecutive summer appearances in the Berkshires, and presentations of Gold's adaptation of November Steps at The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, as well as at Fondazione Palazzo Albizzini Collezione Burri in Città di Castello, Italy, and the Guggenheim in Bilbao, Spain.

In New York, Tom Gold Dance presents an annual spring and fall season. The Company made its fall debut in 2018 with the New York City Premiere of Gold's Apparatus Hominus, originally staged outdoors at TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, MA. In July 2019, Tom Gold Dance appeared at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, augmenting a long tradition of collaboration with museums and other centers of art. The following month, the Company conducted a residency at OnStage at Kingsborough under a CUNY Dance Initiative award, the Company's second since 2017. Learn more at tomgolddance.org.





