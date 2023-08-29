Théâtre Maisonneuve, Danse Danse Presents MINUIT QUELQUE PART

On February 6 and 7, 2024 at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Danse Danse will present the world premiere of Minuit quelque part: a dazzling show featuring eight acclaimed choreographers and ten virtuoso performers.

Directed by Révolution judge Lydia Bouchard and performing artist Merryn Kritzinger, this festive addition to Danse Danse's 2023-2024 season is sure to unite fans of pop and contemporary dance. Produced by Agence Mickaël Spinnhirny, the work will then go on tour across Quebec.

Unleashing the unifying power of dance, Minuit quelque part is an exhilarating outburst of movement across eight energetic and poetic tableaux. To the rhythm of electrifying music, the show enthusiastically takes us on a journey through art, finesse, and awe. The show reminds us that it's always time to dance and celebrate, because it's always Minuit quelque part (Midnight Somewhere).

Danse Danse presents this second production by Agence Mickaël Spinnhirny who, after La question des fleurs, returns with an ode to that irrepressible need to move when life overwhelms us.

“Minuit quelque part draws on those moments where we can't hold back from jumping into each other's arms, making waves, moving in response to the complex beauty of the world.”

– Merryn Kritzinger, co-director

A meeting of excellence : Chouinard, Plamondon, Brunelle, Mouaraki, Desgagnés, Céré

Directed by La Résistance – the collective formed by Lydia Bouchard and Merryn Kritzinger – eight choreographers across three generations unite their visions in a single, organic work. The inimitable Marie Chouinard stands alongside the intimate subversiveness of Anne Plamondon, the poignant athleticism of Kristen Céré, the intoxicating physicality of Ismaël Mouaraki, the sensuality of Virginie Brunelle, and the vitality of Charles-Alexis Desgagnés. Bouchard and Kritzinger themselves propose a choreography that is equally touching. The choreographic language unfolds across the bodies of ten performers from classical and pop backgrounds, including Révolution winners Katerine Leblanc (Team White, 2018) and Yoherlandy Tejeiro Garcia (2021). A team of seasoned designers complements the dancing to make it a powerful piece of art: Alex McMahon on music, Julie Basse on lighting, Sébastien Dionne on costumes, and Stéphane Roy on set design.

The world premiere at Place des Arts will kick off a Quebec tour that will visit some 15 cities between 2024 and 2025, with presentations from Val-D'Or to Rimouski, and stops in Quebec City and Baie-Comeau.

Founded in 2019 by Mickaël and Lydie, Agence Mickaël Spinnhirny is at the heart of the dance scene. Through its distribution, management, and production services, it seeks to respond to the artistic expression of creators, the needs of programmers, and the desires of audiences, creating a solid bridge between all players in the cultural chain.

Founded by Lydia Bouchard and Merryn Kritzinger, La Résistance was born out of a desire to create a playful environment for a multitude of multi-disciplinary artistic movements without any norms or boundaries, to produce experiences that challenge both creator and audience to open up to unexplored horizons.