Théâtre Maisonneuve, Danse Danse Presents MINUIT QUELQUE PART

Unleashing the unifying power of dance, Minuit quelque part is an exhilarating outburst of movement across eight energetic and poetic tableaux.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

IU Theatre + Dance Unveils 2023-2024 Season Directed Entirely By Women Photo 1 IU Theatre + Dance Unveils 2023-2024 Season Directed Entirely By Women
Jacob's Pillow Reveals Artists and Schedule of Events For 10 Pillow Lab Residencies Photo 2 Jacob's Pillow Reveals Artists and Schedule of Events For 10 Pillow Lab Residencies
The 92nd Street Y, New York Unveils The Harkness Dance Center 2023/2024 Season Photo 3 The 92nd Street Y, New York Unveils The Harkness Dance Center 2023/2024 Season
Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 2023/2024 Season With ¡VIVA MEXICO! Honoring Mexican Indep Photo 4 Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens 2023/2024 Season With ¡VIVA MEXICO! Honoring Mexican Independence Day

Théâtre Maisonneuve, Danse Danse Presents MINUIT QUELQUE PART

On February 6 and 7, 2024 at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Danse Danse will present the world premiere of Minuit quelque part: a dazzling show featuring eight acclaimed choreographers and ten virtuoso performers.

Directed by Révolution judge Lydia Bouchard and performing artist Merryn Kritzinger, this festive addition to Danse Danse's 2023-2024 season is sure to unite fans of pop and contemporary dance. Produced by Agence Mickaël Spinnhirny, the work will then go on tour across Quebec.

Unleashing the unifying power of dance, Minuit quelque part is an exhilarating outburst of movement across eight energetic and poetic tableaux. To the rhythm of electrifying music, the show enthusiastically takes us on a journey through art, finesse, and awe. The show reminds us that it's always time to dance and celebrate, because it's always Minuit quelque part (Midnight Somewhere).

Danse Danse presents this second production by Agence Mickaël Spinnhirny who, after La question des fleurs, returns with an ode to that irrepressible need to move when life overwhelms us.

“Minuit quelque part draws on those moments where we can't hold back from jumping into each other's arms, making waves, moving in response to the complex beauty of the world.”

– Merryn Kritzinger, co-director

A meeting of excellence : Chouinard, Plamondon, Brunelle, Mouaraki, Desgagnés, Céré

Directed by La Résistance – the collective formed by Lydia Bouchard and Merryn Kritzinger – eight choreographers across three generations unite their visions in a single, organic work. The inimitable Marie Chouinard stands alongside the intimate subversiveness of Anne Plamondon, the poignant athleticism of Kristen Céré, the intoxicating physicality of Ismaël Mouaraki, the sensuality of Virginie Brunelle, and the vitality of Charles-Alexis Desgagnés. Bouchard and Kritzinger themselves propose a choreography that is equally touching. The choreographic language unfolds across the bodies of ten performers from classical and pop backgrounds, including Révolution winners Katerine Leblanc (Team White, 2018) and Yoherlandy Tejeiro Garcia (2021). A team of seasoned designers complements the dancing to make it a powerful piece of art: Alex McMahon on music, Julie Basse on lighting, Sébastien Dionne on costumes, and Stéphane Roy on set design.

 

The world premiere at Place des Arts will kick off a Quebec tour that will visit some 15 cities between 2024 and 2025, with presentations from Val-D'Or to Rimouski, and stops in Quebec City and Baie-Comeau.

Founded in 2019 by Mickaël and Lydie, Agence Mickaël Spinnhirny is at the heart of the dance scene. Through its distribution, management, and production services, it seeks to respond to the artistic expression of creators, the needs of programmers, and the desires of audiences, creating a solid bridge between all players in the cultural chain.

Founded by Lydia Bouchard and Merryn Kritzinger, La Résistance was born out of a desire to create a playful environment for a multitude of multi-disciplinary artistic movements without any norms or boundaries, to produce experiences that challenge both creator and audience to open up to unexplored horizons.




RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Dance/NYC Launches 2023 Disability. Dance. Artistry. Dance And Social Justice Fellowship P Photo
Dance/NYC Launches 2023 Disability. Dance. Artistry. Dance And Social Justice Fellowship Program

Apply for the Disability. Dance. Artistry. Dance and Social Justice Fellowship Program offered by Dance/NYC. This fellowship recognizes the contributions of disabled dance workers in social justice movements and provides support for their artistic endeavors. Applications are open now until October 10, 2023.

2
five two Dance Company Will Present their Full Company Repertoire for the First Time Photo
five two Dance Company Will Present their Full Company Repertoire for the First Time

five two Dance Company will showcase the entirety of their company repertoire that has accumulated since their debut in 2021. This evening will include four contemporary works at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn on September 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m.A women-led dance collective, five two Dance Company was founded by emerging choreographers Olivia Passarelli and Sophie Gray-Gaillard which focuses on highly physical contemporary movement rooted in feminine and queer perspectives.

3
Tom Gold Dance Reveals Fall 2023 Programming Photo
Tom Gold Dance Reveals Fall 2023 Programming

Continuing its 15th anniversary, New York City-based Tom Gold Dance returns to The Goldman-Sonnenfeldt Family Auditorium at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Wednesday, November 1 with a new work from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold centered on the music of Czech composer Gideon Klein.

4
Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Reveals 2023-2024 Performance Season Photo
Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Reveals 2023-2024 Performance Season

Single tickets go on sale beginning September 11 for the 2023-24 season of performances for the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre. The theatre announces the upcoming season with the presentation of culturally inspired new artistic works as well as the return of audience favorites including Pinocchio, La Llorona, and The Wild Wild West at two venues, The Tarkington and The Florence.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS