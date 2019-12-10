The Russian State Ballet of Siberia Will Tour the UK With Three of the World's Most Popular Ballets.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia returns in 2020 for a 22 venue schedule (2 January - 15 March). It will be the Company's 18th UK tour and will feature exquisite performances of three of the world's most popular ballets.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia is one of Russia's leading ballet companies having built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and depth. The soloists and corps de ballet are exceptional, delighting audiences with their breath-taking physical ability and beautiful costumes as each storyline unfolds to the live accompaniment of the orchestra. The company comprises over 40 dancers and 30 musicians. The productions merge traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative staging set against an ever changing colourful backdrop with magical special effects.

Artistic Director, Sergei Bobrov said:

'It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian Ballet to British audiences. Touring across the UK with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting. For me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.'

Coppélia

Mon 17 Feb

Every toy has a story, especially in this charming comedy of errors, a witty combination of antics and abracadabra, set in a doll maker's workshop. This light hearted tale of mistaken identity and confused lovers follows mischievous Swanilda, her impetuous suitor Franz and the eccentric toymaker Dr.Coppelius as they are brought to life by sparkling choreography and the animated score of Delibes. Coppélia is perfect for first time ballet goers, families and everyone in between.

Sleeping Beauty

Tue 18 Feb

Every child's favourite fairy tale, this is the classic story of love and innocence, mystery and magic set to Tchaikovsky's sublime score. Stunning choreography, sumptuous costumes and wonderful sets form the fantasy world in which the Lilac Fairy struggles against the evil Carabosse.

Swan Lake

Wed 19 Feb

The greatest romantic ballet of all time is brought to life by Tchaikovsky's haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. From Odile, the temptress in black tutu as she seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision to the spellbound purity of the swan queen, Odette, as she flutters with emotional intensity, the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet's most unmissable technical challenges.

Performed by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia and accompanied by The Orchestra of the Russian State Ballet.

Sergei Bobrov - Artistic Director

Anatoly Tchepurnoi - Music Director and Chief Conductor

