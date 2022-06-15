The National Ballet of Canada Tours to New York City Center

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the company will tour to New York City Center March 30 - April 1, 2023. The company will present the US premiere of Crystal Pite's Angels' Atlas with David Dawson's Anima Animus and Kenneth MacMillan's Concerto.

"I am thrilled to be bringing The National Ballet of Canada dancers and orchestra back to New York in 2023, as a part of my inaugural season. After more than two years away from the international stage, we are all excited to return to City Center with these three acclaimed works. The repertoire showcases our accomplished and versatile artists and I look forward to sharing this distinctive programme with New York audiences," said Muir.

Created for The National Ballet of Canada in March 2020 by internationally acclaimed Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite, the award-winning Angels' Atlas is a profound work that explores the ephemerality of existence. Set to original music by Owen Belton and choral pieces by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Morten Lauridsen, this visually breathtaking work unfolds against a morphing wall of light created by designers Jay Gower Taylor and Tom Visser.

Anima Animus is the National Ballet's first collaboration with British choreographer David Dawson. This high-octane ballet, originally created for San Francisco Ballet, will have its Canadian premiere in Toronto in March 2023 before touring to New York. Anima Animus explores the fluid space between extremes and opposites and particularly Carl Jung's gendering of the collective unconscious as anima and animus. The work is set to Ezio Bosso's Violin Concerto No. 1, music that is also filled with contrasts.

Kenneth MacMillan's Concerto is full of dazzling ensemble work and with its sun-kissed palette, channels the exuberance and variation in Dmitri Shostakovich's Piano Concerto No. 2 in F major.

The National Ballet last toured to New York City Center in 2008 with JiÅ™Ã­ KyliÃ¡n's Soldiers' Mass and in 1998 with a mixed programme of works by Canadian choreographers James Kudelka, Dominique Dumais and John Alleyne.