The National Ballet of Canada Hosts Fundraising Gala, MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse

The National Ballet of Canada's annual fundraising gala MAD HOT BALLET: Deco-Danse will take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

The year's roaring 20s themed event is expected to raise $1 million in support of The National Ballet of Canada's artists, performances and community initiatives. To begin the evening, Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director, has curated a one-hour performance of short works to showcase the National Ballet's dancers, including a new work choreographed by Principal Dancer Siphesihle November, created for and performed by First Soloist Tanya Howard, excerpts from George Balanchine's virtuosic Symphony in C and David Dawson's thrilling Anima Animus as well as fractured, created by incoming Choreographic Associate Ethan Colangelo for The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize.

MAD HOT BALLET attracts ballet lovers as well as luminaries from the cultural, social, fashion and corporate spheres. Attendees will enjoy a deluxe cocktail reception then shimmy their way onstage for a multi-course gourmet dinner followed by dancing under the stage lights.

This year's gala co-chairs are Sonja Berman, Cleophee Eaton and Candice Sinclair.



Tickets are 90% sold out.

Tickets:

MAD HOT BALLET VIP Cocktail Reception and Gala Dinner

Single Ticket: $1,500

Tables of 10: $25,000 and $15,000

Tickets can be purchased by calling 416 345 1944.