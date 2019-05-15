The National Ballet of Canada Announces Repertoire for MAD HOT BALLET: DESERT DREAM Gala

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced the repertoire for MAD HOT BALLET: Desert Dream. The company's annual million-dollar fundraising gala takes place on June 12, 2019 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.

The gala features a performance of short works that span ballet's history from Bournonville and Balanchine to choreography by National Ballet Choreographic Associates Robert Binet and Guillaume Côté.

The night begins with a world premiere by Mr. Binet, performed by Principal Dancers Skylar Campbell and Xiao Nan Yu, First Soloist Hannah Fischer and Second Soloist Spencer Hack. The new work will feature original costume design by fashion designer Thomas Tait, specially commissioned for MAD HOT BALLET.

Principal Dancers Harrison James and Heather Ogden will perform George Balanchine's Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux.

An excerpt from Mr. Côté's Being and Nothingness will be danced by Principal Dancer Greta Hodgkinson and Second Soloist Ben Rudisin. The work was most recently performed as part of the National Ballet's tour to Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as the 2018/19 Fall Season in Toronto.

Corps de Ballet members Jeannine Haller and Siphesihle November will perform a Pas de Deux from La Sylphide, choreographed by Erik Bruhn after August Bournonville. The pair performed the piece this past March at The International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize, in which Mr. November won the prize for best male competitor.

The gala performance will conclude with a Pas de Deux from Act III of Ronald Hynd's The Merry Widow, performed by Principal Dancers Mr. Côté and Ms. Yu. The Merry Widow will be onstage as part of the National Ballet's Summer Season, June 19 - 23, and will mark Ms. Yu's retirement after 22 years with The National Ballet of Canada.

Following the performance, the gala evening will continue with a themed reception in the lobby and a gala dinner onstage.

This year's gala co-chairs are Rana Florida and Rochelle de Goias.

Tickets are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased by calling 416 (1 866) 345 9595 or online at madhotballet.ca

Repertoire, casting and order is subject to change.

Photo Credit: Karolina Kuras





